How we can all develop resilience and raise the bar like Mutaz Barshim

In episode 11 of the Mind Set Win podcast, listeners will hear how resilience plays such a crucial role in overcoming setbacks and how it can be developed to help us all cope with everyday challenges, however big or small.

Resilience is a theme central to guest Mutaz Barshim ’s journey to achieving high jump greatness. The Qatari has defied gravity throughout his career and won it all from Olympic gold to three consecutive world championship titles. His personal best of 2.43m is the second-highest jump ever recorded and a new world record leap of 2.46m is still firmly in his sights.

However, it hasn't always been a smooth path and in the episode below Barshim reveals to host Cédric Dumont the physical and mental rebuild he's had to undertake during his career.

Listen to the podcast above and read on for a recap of how to action the exercise at home...

In the podcast, the 31-year-old relives how the roar of the crowd quickly turned to silence as he began his high jump run-off at a meet in Hungary in 2018. The hope from the crowd and the athlete himself was for him to soar over the bar at a new world-record height.

Instead, as he planted his left foot, there was a snap, he collapsed in pain and was left in agony on the landing mat. His doctor told him his chance of recovery to ever jump at elite level again could be as low as one percent.

"You start questioning yourself," he recalls. "Am I ever going to be able to do what I do again? I almost put my life on pause just to do what I do. If this just stops now, who am I going to be, what am I going to do?

"I'm going to do everything I can, if it’s meant to be, it will be. I have to put 120 percent in because 100 percent isn’t enough anymore."

Barshim has recorded the second-highest jump of all-time © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool You're not born resilient, you become resilient by training and creating resilience Cédric Dumont

Episode 11 checklist

Listened to the episode? Now try the exercise! This week, Dumont provides us all with a step-by-step guide on how to build your resilience levels when coping with everyday obstacles.

Think of the problem you’re trying to solve. Perhaps it's a relationship issue, a setback at work or a course you’re struggling with at college. Try to widen your perspective and really zoom out from the problem. Now, ask yourself, how would you advise your best friend on this topic? Are you giving yourself the same great advice? Often, we're too close to see things objectively, so creating distance allows us to feel less emotional and therefore more rational when we're trying to solve a problem. Finally, write down your doubts, worries or concerns. I mean, really write them down. I'm a huge fan of journaling. It's a reflection of your mind. It will help you look at your emotions and really learn from them. Regardless of how big or how small the obstacle, the problem, the setback or mountain in your life, if you give these tactics a try you will gain that little bit more resilience to face them.

Mutaz Barshim takes the win © Jiro Mochizuki/Red Bull Content Pool

While Barshim may be at the pinnacle of his sport, Dumont believes we can all draw parallels from his comeback from rock bottom into our everyday lives.

Dumont said: "We all face setbacks and failures. The question is how do you respond and get back up, how do you move on and how do you let go? The second thing is about controlling what you can control and the first person you can control is yourself.”

For Barshim to overcome the adversity in his career, he needed to show unwavering resilience. According to the American Psychological Association, resilience is what we build when we successfully adapt to difficult or challenging experiences in our life.

"Challenges come in many forms," says Dumont. "It could be losing your job, it could be moving to a new city or country, or needing to learn a new skill. In a nutshell, resilience is our ability to withstand adversity.

"You’re not born resilient, you become resilient by training and creating resilience. Mutaz showed us how he was able to use the power of his mind to overcome what seemed like overwhelming obstacles."

We all face setbacks and failures. The question is how do you respond and get back up? Cédric Dumont

The turning point for Barshim came with a single jump in training, which he said was akin to flying and feeling higher than anything he had done before. With that, the tears started streaming down his cheeks.

"I did one jump, it was so good, it was the first time ever I felt like I was actually flying, I left the ground. I felt like I will never doubt myself again," he recalls.

He transferred his newfound belief onto the world stage just a few weeks later with a memorable world championships gold on home soil. "When I landed, the stadium was shaking it was so loud. At that moment, I just knew, I'm back."

