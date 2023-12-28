© David Martinez/Red Bull
Making New Year's Resolutions? Our step-by-step action plan has you covered
York-Peter Klöppel from the Mind Set Win podcast returns with a special mini-series equipping you with all the tools you need to achieve your New Year's Resolutions.
In this six-part bonus series of Mind Set Win before new episodes drop in January, York-Peter Klöppel, the Head of Mental Performance at Red Bull's Athlete Performance Center, takes us through a step-by-step guide on how to first identify, and then stick to, our New Year's Resolutions.
If you're currently taking a step back from your daily routine and looking at your life with a fresh perspective during this holiday period, then you might consider setting some new goals as we head into a new year.
To help you identify some achievable goals and ensure you have a realistic plan in place so that they last beyond January 2, binge these six episodes now.
01
Episode 1: Identifying a resolution
Being confident that you've chosen a New Year's Resolution that will really make you more fulfilled in life is no easy feat. To set a goal that's truly in line with what you want to aim for, Klöppel explains that you must first uncover what the real reasons behind it are. You need to find your 'why'. After listening to snippets from Siya Kolisi, Sam Sunderland and Justine Dupont, in this first episode, you'll uncover an exercise designed to help you discover your purpose and be positive in your goal setting.
- On a piece of paper or in the notes app on your phone, write down exactly why you want to achieve your resolution. There's no right or wrong answer here.
- Research shows that people who choose a positive behaviour change are more likely to achieve it than those who aim to stop doing something. So, look back at your goal and identify if it's framed negatively or positively.
- If it's negative, flip it around so that it focuses on what you want to add to your life and not what you want to take away. For example, instead of aiming to eat less sugary snacks, you could aim to eat more fruit.
- Don't restrict yourself with unrealistic deadlines. Remember that a New Year's Resolution doesn't have a use by date and then it's over. It can be the start of a long process that brings change.
- Lastly, regardless of whether the outcome was successful or not, try to identify some aspects you learned from previous goals or challenges. These will help you achieve success in the future.
02
Episode 2: Putting a plan in place
When you have a resolution that you're really motivated by, the next important question to ask yourself is how you will achieve it. In this second episode, TJ Rogers, Kate Courtney and Mutaz Barshim feature to help you master the art of creating a roadmap to success. Klöppel also has some tips and advice that will give you a better opportunity to reach your goal.
- Alongside keeping your overall vision in mind, it's just as important to set some smaller process goals as well.
- With your resolution, what concrete plans can you put in place to make it easier to fulfil? Be precise and specific. For example, can you add in aspects like locations, equipment, times and people into your plan?
- Bring your plan back to the present moment in terms of time. Initially, what is realistic for you to schedule into your diary today, tomorrow and next week?
- Don't go from 1-100 straight away. To help keep your motivation high and not get an injury if your goal is a physical one, begin with what you're capable of now, not where you want to be in six months.
03
Episode 3: Ready, set, GO!
The focus of this episode is reminding you that you're in charge of your plan and you can make it as hard or as easy as you want. Being flexible will really help you take the first steps on the road to achieving your goal. To help relay this message, Klöppel calls upon some valuable insight from previous series guests Kate Courtney, Paul Guschlbauer, Armand Duplantis and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Here's some key takeaways.
- Think back to Episode 2 and look at how you broke the overall vision down into smaller, more processed based chunks. Triple-check if they're all realistic and, if they're not, now is the time to change them.
- After putting the plan into action, don't be afraid to change anything. You're in control of the process and you can adapt it in whatever way works for you. You can always make it easier and then make it harder again further down the line.
- Remember, adjusting or changing your goal completely doesn't mean that you've failed. Not getting stuck on one idea that's repeatedly failing and, instead, re-evaluating what your next steps are, is a positive step.
04
Episode 4: Enjoy the process
As Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner first told us back in Series 1, if you find fun and enjoyment in what you do, you're much more likely to be successful in it. So, with the help of Horner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lindsey Vonn and Kate Courtney, in this episode we explore some of the ways that you can incorporate enjoyment into your routine and make your New Year's Resolution more fun. Here's a quick summary from Klöppel.
- In psychology, The Law of Effect tells us that if there's a positive reward for something you've done, you’re more likely to try and repeat it. Ask yourself, what positive reward, either internal or external, you could give yourself every time you go through with your resolution?
- Once you've mastered whatever it is that you’re doing, taking the time to stay in the moment and really enjoy your progress can provide a fantastic feeling.
- The hardest part can often be starting something new. If you're struggling to get off the sofa, try some visualisation techniques to visualise how good it will feel once you're there and have completed your task.
- Remember, having fun doesn't mean you're slacking off and losing sight of your goals, it can actually help you remain focussed.
05
Episode 5: Clearing the road ahead
I'm sure you know the feeling – after initially attacking a New Year's Resolution with high energy and focus, after a short while, life circumstances get in the way and the motivation to maintain your routine turns tricky. In this episode, alongside special guests Daniel Dhers, Madars Apse and Daniela Ryf, Klöppel outlines some practical techniques you can adopt to prepare for the unexpected, train your perseverance and use positive self-talk along your journey.
- Open your plan from Episode 1 and try to anticipate some of the things that might go wrong in the future. What happens if you're sick for a week? Or you have travel problems? If you miss something, how can you get back to your plan and start again? Thinking about these scenarios beforehand will give you the comfort and confidence to keep going.
- Remember that you don't need your plan to be perfect 100 percent of the time. Sometimes, you won't be able to proceed with your plan and that's OK. Accept it and focus on next time.
- Take active control of your self-talk. Studies have shown that giving yourself a positive speech internally enhances your ability to continue with a process. The next time you need added motivation, ignore the negative thoughts and turn up the volume on the inner coach in your mind who's offering encouragement and clear instructions.
06
Episode 6: Sharing the load
In the final episode of this mini-series, Klöppel explains the advantages of finding allies to share the load with. Change can be difficult and while being exciting, it takes time and can often be lonely. The process is much easier, and more fun, if you can find a partner in crime along the way. After all, nobody gets through life by themselves. Lucy Charles-Barclay, Molly Carlson, Nikita Ducarroz and Chris 'Lethal Shooter' Matthews offer some insight into how to build a strong community and surround yourself with a healthy support network. Here's a quick exercise from Klöppel to help you along the way.
- Talk to your partner, friend, or housemate and ask what their New Year's Resolution is. Also, share yours with them. Talk to each other and really listen and offer your full attention. Check-in with each other frequently to help motivate each other.
- Remember that people are often honoured to be asked for help. You'll be amazed at the reaction you get if you ask someone to listen to a problem or talk through a solution.
We hope you've found these episodes helpful and that you now have all the tools you need to identify the perfect resolution, and stick to it! Let us know how you get on at podcast@redbull.com!
Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win.