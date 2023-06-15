Incorporate Paul Guschlbauer’s re-evaluation technique into your daily life

Distinguishing between his subjective emotions and the reality of his surroundings has helped Paul Guschlbauer successfully navigate the skies during his career as an elite paraglider.

Through his vast experience of flying the Austrian has learned that the way he perceives situations through his own subjective lens can often be very different to what’s actually happening.

On episode 25 of Mind Set Win, host Cédric Dumont explains that the way we evaluate the world around us is through our thoughts, experiences and personality traits.

When Guschlbauer is competing at a gruelling adventure race like Red Bull X-Alps , these internal thoughts can cloud his evaluation and he recalls how in the past he’s landed prematurely as he’s misread the reality of the situation due to his emotions providing him with false information.

But by learning how to acknowledge his feelings, set them aside and re-evaluate the challenge objectively, Guschlbauer is able to make a clear and decisive decision on what his next course of action should be.

The Red Bull X-Alps athlete says: “Fear is always made of something that happened already.

"Whenever I get tired and whenever I think 'this is scary' or 'this is dangerous', I do this evaluation of what is it really.

“Is it actually just my thoughts or is it the reality around me? A trick I do to eliminate my thoughts is to imagine I just took off, and ask what would I do then.

“It’s the way I get back to the reality of what’s happening and gives me motivation to fly on.”

This technique helped Guschlbauer separate his analysis of the situation from his subjective feelings and gather the factual evidence that gave him the clarity to calm his fears and continue the race.

Episode 24 exercise

Dumont’s exercise shows how objective re-evaluation can be beneficial in life as well as sports, and outlines how we can all get in the best frame of mind to make an objective decision that gives us the best opportunity to achieve our goals. Let’s recap it now.

Think about a stressful situation or a difficult task you’re facing.

Next, imagine you’re telling someone about it. Are you describing it in a subjective or objective way? Here are two examples of what you might say.

“I’m pitching to my senior management team who are really scary and I’m worried I might mess it up.” “I have a 10-minute pitch to a panel of three managers. My idea was shortlisted from a large pool of ideas because they judged it to be original and creative.”

Now ask yourself what differences you see between these two accounts of the same situation. One is subjective, one is objective.

By focusing on the facts and setting aside your feelings or assumptions, you get an objective picture of the situation, rather than just your subjective appraisal.

Lastly, applying that same logic and technique, repeat the task. Pick a new situation and describe it out loud, or write it down, in two different ways.

Really analyse the different accounts of the same thing and if you repeat the task frequently it will become second nature.

Guschlbauer’s career is now “built around” the Red Bull X-Alps , a spectacle known as the toughest adventure race in the world where competitors hike, run and fly for more than 1,200km across the biggest mountains in the Alps.

The 2023 edition began on June 11 in Kitzbühel, Austria, and Guschlbauer is aiming to reach the top step of the podium for the first time after four previous third-place finishes.

One bad decision in the two-week race can end your hopes of victory in an instant and leave you with days of hiking while your competitors are racing past you on long flights.

It’s through repeat practice and constant objective evaluation of his surroundings that’s given the 35-year-old the mindset needed to be a leading contender at the race.

And such is his commitment to achieving his goals and being the best version of himself, it doesn’t begin when he’s on top of the mountain about to take flight, it starts when he leaves his front door in the morning.

Guschlbauer says: “When you leave the house, you subconsciously watch the clouds, how is the weather developing?

"You see birds flying, the trees moving. I see so many things and get so much information.

“I can then trust myself more and more and get out of my comfort zone where cool things can happen.”

