Let Sam Sunderland help you discover your optimal zone of functioning

Sam Sunderland joins episode 15 of the Mind Set Win podcast and takes host Cédric Dumont on a rough ride into the extremeness of the Dakar Rally.

Twice a champion on two wheels, Sunderland reveals how a mindset developed around finding his sweet spot enables him to perform at his best level, before Dumont provides an exercise to help us all uncover what our own optimal zone of functioning is.

To achieve the pinnacle in his sport and conquer the Dakar Rally , Sunderland had to overcome every obstacle the gruelling two-week stage race had to throw at him.

Alongside the physical challenges of riding thousands of kilometres over brutal terrain, it requires an unshakeable mindset to cope with things like the unpredictability, loneliness, sleep deprivation and the unavoidable chaos the race brings.

“In the Dakar you need to prepare for the unexpected and adapt for any situation,” says the Red Bull Gas Gas Factory Racing rider.

You’re exposed to hours of chaos and unknowns Sam Sunderland

“Sand, dunes, mountains, rocks, riverbeds, plateaus and different weather. You need to take what comes. Before the start of the stage are the last minutes before you’re exposed to hours of chaos and unknowns.”

Sunderland explains how one of the ways he’s learned to cope with the chaos and perform consistently is to closely monitor his emotions – namely his excitement and energy levels.

Through working with a sports psychologist he was introduced to a graph that tracked how his level of excitement impacted his performance. By mentally picturing this graph at various stages of the day, he’s able to either calm himself down or fire himself up during a race.

“I want to be on point and I think for me the only way to do that is to get into a state of calmness. If my excitement is too high, my performance goes down, if my excitement isn’t enough, my performance goes down," he explains. "I need to be in a happy medium.”

Dumont explains the method Sunderland is utilising is the Individual Zone of Optimal Functioning (IZOF), a model developed by psychologist Juri Hanin that explains and predicts how your emotions affect your performance.

“Sam’s developed techniques that help him keep his energetic state within his optimal zone and allow him to perform at his best,” says Dumont.

"He’s learned there’s a zone between the two extremes of over and under excitement which is his own personal sweet spot.”

Riding over sand dunes while navigating is a perilous task © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Episode 15 checklist

Now you’ve listened to the episode, let’s recap the exercise and clearly outline the key steps to discovering what your own optimal zone of functioning is.

If you have an important situation that happens repeatedly, like delivering a monthly presentation to your boss, this process can help you. The exercise involves keeping a diary, so make sure you have a form of note-taking available to you.

On the day when something is at stake, score yourself beforehand on a scale of 1-10 on your level of physical excitement. Is your heart beating fast? Are your palms sweating? Maybe some butterflies? Then repeat the process, but this time for your emotional excitement. Are you nervous, anxious, worried, confident or calm? Now, move on and score yourself on your level of focus. Are you distracted, or already in the zone? After you’ve completed the assignment, now rank your overall performance on a scale of 1-10. What did you do well? What could you have improved? By repeatedly noting down how you feel beforehand and then assessing your performance after – you’ll see a pattern emerging over time. And having this information will help you know what energetic state works best for you and helps you perform at your best. Lastly, once you know what your optimal functioning zone is, you can start to develop routines to help adjust your energy levels, like Sam does with deep breathing exercises or finding a quiet place to focus on his own.

Breathing techniques in a quiet spot helps Sunderland find calmness © DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

Sunderland made history by becoming the first British rider to win the Dakar Rally in 2017 and backed it up again with victory in 2022 .

The 2022 edition of the race in Saudi Arabia tested him like never before and pushed him to limits he didn’t know he could reach. While trying to look at his GPS and navigate his way out of a plateau, he crashed and hit the ground hard, leaving his bike with a ripped front brake and bent handlebars with more than 100km left to go.

I was just searching in my head for a small bit of light and reasons to keep going Sam Sunderland

Describing his emotions straight after the crash as “spiralling”, it could have been the end of his hopes, but by thinking of all the sacrifices he’d made and the training he’d completed he was able to tick the kilometres off all the way to the finish line.

“In that moment I was battling with every demon I’ve ever had," says Sunderland. "I couldn’t see, I struggled to focus. I was just searching in my head for a small bit of light and reasons to keep going. That moment will stay with me forever.”

Dumont concludes: “Being mentally strong and resilient is built during difficult moments. It’s during a storm that you become better in what you do.”

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win .