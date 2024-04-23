This podcast unlocks the mental tactics that Xavi Simons uses to win

Season 3 of the Mind Set Win podcast begins with a bang as Dutch international Xavi Simons and RB Leipzig psychologist Dr Peter Schneider join new host Lisa Ramuschkat in a revealing chat about mental performance in elite level football.

Xavi grew up as a player and a person at Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia and he’s been in the media spotlight since he was just a kid. He went on to play for Paris St Germain and PSV Eindhoven before moving on loan to RB Leipzig in 2023 and, having just turned 21, he he's established himself as one of the most effective, and exciting, attacking players in the Bundesliga.

As mental performance coach for Leipzig, Dr Schneider focuses on getting to know players like Xavi as people, while helping them develop the mental flexibility to thrive amid the high-pressure world of professional football.

Xavi Simons and Peter Schneider © Florian Eisele/Motivio/Red Bull Content Pool

The first part of the episode, airing on Tuesday, sees Xavi and Peter discuss their relationship, Xavi’s development, and the mental approach he employs on and off the field. In the second part of the episode, dropping on Thursday, Lisa is joined by York-Peter Klöppel, Head of Mental performance at Red Bull’s Athlete Performance Centre, who will offer additional insights and demonstrate how we can use the kinds of tactics employed by professional athletes and other high performers to get better at what we do in our daily lives.

For Xavi, one of the key lessons learned is that you can’t expect to be perfect all the time – no matter how talented you are.

“Sometimes it’s hard to accept that you’re human, because you’re in a bubble and you want to do everything perfect and lead by example, and you want to show everyone that you’re there to perform. But you have weeks where you drop down and then you go up, so it’s like full on emotions – you have to keep a balance.” he tells Lisa.

Moving around different clubs has meant learning to adapt to new surroundings, and finding top form, as quickly as possible. And while being in the spotlight has never bothered him, he’s glad of the support of his family, including a brother who makes sure they never talk about football unless they’re actually watching a game.

Tune in to the episode to hear Xavi on music and fashion, and the heated games of Uno they play behind the scenes.

Dr. Schneider is the mental performance coach for RB Leipzig © Florian Eisele/Motivio/Red Bull Content Pool

“Just talking about normal stuff, like normal people, that helps me as well”, he says.

That personal side of the relationship is of key importance to Dr Schneider as well.

“The boys are so much more than just the 90 minutes you see on the weekend, and that’s something to be celebrated in my opinion. That’s one of my favourite things I like to do – figure out who they are besides football.” he says.

Xavi Simons and Lisa Ramuschkat © Florian Eisele/Motivio/Red Bull Content Pool

Dr Schneider differentiates between mental toughness and mental flexibility – a quality he regards as being at the heart of a good mindset. It’s not about being invincible, he says. On the contrary, “you’re allowed to feel weak and angry,” Dr Schneider explains. “That’s what a good mindset is – accepting that you’re human and still being able to perform."

Watch out for the second part of the podcast on Thursday, where Lisa and York-Peter discuss the real life applications that you can take away from this interview.

Curious to watch the interview? Check out the Mind Set Win YouTube channel with the full episode and even more bonus content.