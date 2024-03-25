Learn how Molly Picklum went from beach play to surfing stardom

01 Beach beginnings

Growing up just a stone's throw from the ocean, Molly's weekends were synonymous with sandy shores and rolling waves. "The coast was always a 10-minute drive; my parents were beach people," she recalls. Surfing was an incidental hobby as her parents, ever-present by the water, would set her on a surfboard while they enjoyed their own surfing pursuits. "I just sat there when they surfed," Molly says, "I was just put on a surfboard."

Molly Picklum © Brett Hemmings/Red Bull Content Pool

Her casual introduction to the sport took a turn when her mother started dating a surf school coach after separating from Molly’s father. She spent countless weekends immersed in the surf culture, paddling around and helping others. "I was just super involved in surfing, and his lessons and I loved that". This early exposure was more than just fun and games – it was the beginning of a deep-rooted passion that would shape her future.

Molly has always been captivated by the ocean's beauty and the power of its waves. She describes how emotions and anticipation affect her when she spots the perfect wave. As her surfing experience grows, she gains a deeper understanding of waves, learning to predict their behaviour. "The longer you surf, the more you understand what the wave is going to do."

What makes me feel alive? I enjoy feeling the experiences that we are meant to feel Molly Picklum

02 An ode to freedom and the power of the ocean

For Molly, surfing is more than a sport – it's a source of freedom and peace. Her favourite place is at home, where she treasures moments of solitude on the waves, free from thought. "That's the true reason we surf, for the freedom it brings when you ride," she says. With surfing, the excitement lies in the unpredictability. "You never know what you're going to get."

Molly's love for the surf grew as rapidly as her skill, and soon she was snagging barrels and riding waves with the best of them. "Everyone agrees that getting barreled is the coolest thing," she says. One of her most remarkable moments came on a wave at South Stradbroke Island on the Gold Coast. Describing the experience, she lights up: "It's just like a big cylinder, and the wave was so dark and sandy, I was super fearful. But getting spat out was the coolest thing ever!"

Molly Picklum puts her back into it and throws a bucket of spray © Andrew Shield

Molly's competitive spirit was fuelled by role models like Tyler Wright, Sally Fitzgibbons and Layne Beachley. At the age of 14, she was already competing in Pro juniors and earning accolades, including the Rising Star Award at Layne Beachley’s surf camp. With the support of her parents and the mentorship of world-class coach Glen 'Micro' Hall, Molly's career was on an unstoppable ascent. "He gave me incredible guidance to navigate, not only surfing, because his morals and values are more about the person we become."

All goals seemed achievable because he would set them up just here, like within reach Molly Picklum

03 Balancing acts and kicking goals

Away from the waves, Molly's life is a blend of ambition and groundedness. A lover of touch football, she played at a high level before choosing to focus on surfing at 14. "Surfing was a lot harder for me, so then it just intrigued me," she explains. "I'm so proud of not giving up and not losing hope or confidence in myself."

Molly sees surfing as a form of art. She revels in the various lines and possibilities the sport offers. "There’s no right or wrong way to do our sport," she says. "That's pretty cool. It allows a lot of space for you and your path and whatever you want to do," she explains.

Molly is also dedicated to finding a balance between mental and physical well-being, both in her personal life and her surfing career. Her overarching goal is to push the boundaries of her surfing abilities and to continually strive for excellence, not only in her performance in the waves but as a person. She emphasizes the importance of putting her best foot forward, both on the surfboard and in life, as she pursues her passions and aspirations.

"I think kindness to ourselves is key because when you judge yourself really hard, and as an athlete you do, because you expect so much from yourself," she explains. All this pressure can create strong emotions, and Molly motivates herself by being kind to herself every day, acknowledging herself and not giving bad experiences a chance to influence her.

04 Making a splash

Molly's triumphs since she started competing speak volumes of her dedication and raw talent. In 2019, she dominated the Australian Pro Junior, and by 2020, she was the Female Rising Star at the Australian Surfing Awards . Her crowning achievements continued with a maiden World Surf League Championship Tour victory at the 2023 Hurley Pro Sunset Beach , hot on the heels of winning the Vans Pipe Masters .

With one of the best waves ever ridden by a woman, Molly achieved groundbreaking success in a contest at Pipeline in February 2024, securing a big win in the semi-finals. With the waves at their peak at Pipeline, Molly grabbed the wave of the event and was rewarded with a perfect score of 10.

Molly Picklum - Main break Margaret River © Trevor Moran / Red Bull Content Pool

I'm maybe not the most stylish because I'm a bit more raw, which is unpredictable Molly Picklum

05 A wave of ambition

With her sights set on the challenging waves of Teahupo'o in Tahiti , Molly's future is as thrilling as the sport she adores. "I'm at the peak of where I've been my whole life, but not for where I want to be," she states confidently. Surfing for her represents an endless quest for the perfect moment. Despite the countless hours spent honing her skills, as a surfer, there's always more to strive for. Each wave brings the potential for that moment of perfection, whether it's the best barrel ride or the ultimate turn.

Molly's story isn't just about surfing – it's about embracing life's ups and downs with the same courage and grace she shows on the biggest of waves. "I'll never stop trying," she vows. To the young dreamers, she advises, "Trust that your natural personality will take you to the lengths you need to go."

She appreciates the good fortune that has come to her naturally and paved the way for her. "I really believe that I was given this light in life from a young age and I've been so lucky that it's led me to just being a good person and living a healthy life without sport and then of course the bonus of doing something I love professionally."

With her down-to-earth but fearless approach and love for the sport, Molly is not just riding waves; she's inspiring a generation to chase their own horizons.

