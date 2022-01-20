Meet Aussie teen Molly Picklum: a Championship Tour rookie on a mission
When did you first hear that Caitlin might turn her place down?
Before Haleiwa I was surfing with Caity a bunch and she had mentioned that she wasn’t that keen on doing the tour and had a lot to weigh up. To be honest, I didn’t really think anything of it, because I still had a big job ahead of me at Haleiwa. Then when I lost I was upset that I’d been knocked out of the event more so than that I hadn’t qualified.
I guess in the back of my mind I didn’t feel like I’d fully missed out yet because I knew about Caity’s decision, but who turns down a place on tour? I also had it in my head though that if anyone was going to do it then she’d be the one. She’s pretty smart, and she’s all about having fun and hanging with her buddies, so if none of her friends are on tour then I could see why she might not do it.
I was a bit sceptical but I just wanted to forget about it. Glenn said we should act like I hadn’t qualified and go be bummed like I hadn’t qualified, then go home and have Christmas with family and friends and try to forget about it. And then we obviously got the call, and I was on!
Run us through your emotions in Hawaii. You needed to come third at Haleiwa, were sitting pretty then fell on a wave and ended up fourth.
It makes me laugh to be honest. I didn’t know I needed third to qualify. Afterwards, Glenn admitted that he wasn’t sure whether to tell me or not, because all year long the plan had been for me to simply surf every heat as well as I could, not just focus on whatever I needed to qualify. I was trying to make the heat, not just get third. But, either way, I didn’t perform my best, so…
You seemed to take it well, and put a beautiful post afterwards about the year being a positive one. Is it hard to suck it up and put on a brave face, or do you think that’s in your character?
I think I’ve learned to be like that. I don’t see many positives in letting it drag you further down than how you already feel. Glenn has been so good with me and helping me manage my emotions. One-hundred-percent I felt bummed but I got so close, I should be happy with making it to within one spot of qualifying. It’s the whole year’s efforts, not just one event, and it was my first ever attempt at qualifying so I was happy with how I’d navigated that. I felt like I had a lot more to give and was excited for the next opportunity, so I was really trying to take the positives out of the situation. I felt good, I didn’t think too many things had gone wrong, and so I was proud.
The last two years have been crazy for everyone around the world, but to come out the other side of it with a place on tour is incredible, you must be thrilled.
How does it feel to finally make the grade?
You share management with world number one tennis player Ash Barty, right? Have you hung out and had a chance to pick her brain at all?
Yes, I’m very fortunate to have met Ash. I’ve been and watched her train one day, and then she came to the beach afterwards and watched Tyler (Wright) and I train. I've had lots of contact and have definitely picked her brain. We both travelled at a young age and have similar personalities, so I see us having a lot in common, and she’s an Aussie. She’s a classic, and we get along pretty well.
Who’s your crew?
I’m close with Bettylou Sakura Johnson, Brisa Hennessy and Gabriela Bryan, and I'm really good friends with India Robinson. I've trained a lot with Tyler, know all the Aussies like Steph Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons, I’m mates with all of them to be honest. I’m closer with the younger girls who all qualified, so it’s going to be fun.
What’s with all the good surfers coming out of the Central Coast?
Have you seen the different types of waves we have around here? The level of talent in the water is through the roof, every generation gets pushed by the one before them, and wants to be better than them, so it becomes a breeding ground. Whenever I surf there’s always some local guy nobody has ever heard of in the water who surfs way better than me. So I’m always learning because the standard is so high, from your every day surfers to your pros.
How seriously do you take your surfing?
I think I always want to be the best I can be, in whatever I’m doing. My natural instinct is to go my hardest all the time, and sometimes that can be cruel to me and leave me rundown because I’ve worked myself too hard. I want to be a balanced athlete, which is hard with surfing because it’s not always structured, but I’ll try my best and be as professional as I can. I’ve got a good team around me, and I see a lot of value in wanting to be a professional athlete as much as wanting to be a professional surfer, to help me achieve my goals.
The flipside of that is that on dry land your character is very relaxed and laidback. Where does that come from?
That’s a really good question. My parents are both jokers, they’re really fun to hang around, and they say that ever since I was a kid I’ve always been very, very energetic. I was a bit of a joker, bouncing off walls, and slowly I’ve been able to rein that in, read people’s opinions of me and know when to slow down and be a bit mature about things. Ha!
What’s the most exciting thing about being on tour? Have you been in a Championship Tour event before?
You’ve been sponsored by Rip Curl for a long time and have been to Bells plenty over the years. Do you think when you walk down the famous stairs, and paddle out and look at the cliffs while Hells Bells plays and you surf your first ever event in Australia, it might be a bit of a 'pinch me' moment?
This is the first time the women have competed at Pipe, and it’s also the opening event for the season. So your first ever event on the Championship Tour is going to be the Pipe Masters. That’s unbelievable.
Isn’t it crazy? It’s definitely nerve-wracking and humbling, but it also excites me to get out of my comfort zone. Hopefully, because it’s Pipe it will take away some of the nerves because the wave requires so much attention I won’t be able to overthink the rest, but I also think there will be more noise than I ever could have imagined with it being my first CT event. I know that there’ll be a lot of people’s opinions coming into it but I’ll stay on my program and do my best.
Tahiti is on the women’s program for the first time this year too, are you keen to have a crack at Teahupo'o?
Definitely. Tahiti looks like the most beautiful place on the planet, but it’s definitely nerve-wracking, Chopes looks like a very scary wave, but again, if I’m prepared and have the right equipment and right headgear I should be fine. I’m someone who puts my head down and gives it my all, even if I am a bit scared. I feel that being tentative out there will be far more consequential anyway.
You’ve been chasing solid waves around home for a while now, who with?
Naturally, I surf with (Billabong Tahiti Pro winner) Ace Buchan a bit, and (Red Bull Cape Fear competitor) Justen Allport gives me a call when some of the local reefs start firing. I always make sure to put myself in a position to watch those guys, and I think sitting in the channel taking it all in and watching them navigate tricky waves explains where a lot of my barrel riding has come from, and a lot of my inspiration is drawn from.
What’s your goal for 2022?
It’s very light-hearted. I just want to give my all and find my feet. I tend to have really high expectations, so after last year on the Challenger Series where everything was new and a bit intimidating, I have to know that it’s going to be the same again on the Tour, and I need to embrace it all and just smash it.
What is your number going to be?
Number 26. It’s a funny one, but it says a bit about my relationship with Glenn. He was number 25 when he was on tour, and I want to be just that little bit better. It’s also my birthday, but it’s mainly about Glenn. He’s done so much for me over the years and helped shape who I am, so he’ll be in the back of my mind whenever I put on the jersey. Hopefully I do him proud.