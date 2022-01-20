Meet Aussie teen Molly Picklum: a Championship Tour rookie on a mission

Molly Picklum: Before Haleiwa I was surfing with Caity a bunch and she had mentioned that she wasn’t that keen on doing the tour and had a lot to weigh up. To be honest, I didn’t really think anything of it, because I still had a big job ahead of me at Haleiwa. Then when I lost I was upset that I’d been knocked out of the event more so than that I hadn’t qualified.

I guess in the back of my mind I didn’t feel like I’d fully missed out yet because I knew about Caity’s decision, but who turns down a place on tour? I also had it in my head though that if anyone was going to do it then she’d be the one. She’s pretty smart, and she’s all about having fun and hanging with her buddies, so if none of her friends are on tour then I could see why she might not do it.

I was a bit sceptical but I just wanted to forget about it. Glenn said we should act like I hadn’t qualified and go be bummed like I hadn’t qualified, then go home and have Christmas with family and friends and try to forget about it. And then we obviously got the call, and I was on!