Molly Picklum's board blueprint: from daily driver to heavy water step-up
What's your go to bottom shape?
I like a single to double concave, then Darren plays around with the fin placement.
Always a round tail?
No. I like the squash-square sometimes as well.
Traction and accessories?
Creatures of Leisure all the way!
What about fins?
I use Futures Fins, the DHD mediums. Generally a thruster, until we start getting into some barrels and then I'll occasionally go for a quad.
What is uniquely you about your board?
I think my boards are a little erratic, like me sometimes.
How much time do you put in with your shaper?
Not a whole lot because my schedule is ridiculous. There isn't really much time, but I do try to talk to Darren a bunch.
Do you have a magic board, and what makes it magic?
Yes, I do. I’ve got a few! A 5’8”, 5’10” and a 6’0”. What makes it magic is if it feels a part of you or if it doesn't. And, if it doesn't, it's out.
Any rules you live by when you get a new board, do you give it the arm test?
Yeah, I feel I'm pretty good these days at picking up a board and knowing what it's gonna do and what it's gonna not do.
Is foam your friend?
Ooooh, foam does my head in both ways to be honest. Foam is my frenemy!
You generally have coloured rails on your boards, do you ever mix things up with sprays or resin tints?
I don’t really get into sprays, I just colour my rails to add some flare. However, this year with each new batch of boards I've put a different colour on. I've mainly gone green here at Margaret River, but I've got some yellow ones in the mix too.
Okay, let’s talk about your step-ups, the boards you ride in bigger waves. Dimensions, please?
My step-up for Margaret River is 5’10” by 18-something by 2”. At somewhere like Teahupo’o I’d ride a 6’2” to a 6’6”, depending on how big the waves are. If you’re going to Tahiti for a swell you're chasing big barrels so you’d ride a bigger board. Often when you're there for the event it’s a little smaller though.
Is the volume in your bigger boards distributed differently?
Yep. Say, for Tahiti, there’s a lot of volume under the front foot for paddling power. I want all the volume up the top, and not much at the end (tail) for a little bit more responsiveness.
Talk to us about wearing a helmet.
The helmets have come about since we started going to Pipeline and Tahiti. It's a layer of safety. I'm not really sure how protective it is, but at the end of the day, it's gonna stop a fin chop, or at least help a little bit.
When did you first start wearing one?
When I qualified and knew I was going to surf at Pipe. I never wore one as a little kid.
Do you feel more confident when you put it on?
Yeah, I do, but I think you can learn both ways, I don't think it's a must. I think it's whatever you are used to, and for me, I'm used to it.
Do you think that extra little bit of confidence can lead to a little more safety purely because you back yourself, and don’t hesitate?
Exactly. Some people put the helmet on and they think, ‘Oh, this is a scary situation’, and then they hesitate. Others have trained themselves to put a helmet on and it becomes your superhero cape. You put it on knowing that it's a dangerous situation and all your instincts just start buzzing.
A disproportionate number of Championship Tour events have been won by surfers wearing helmets in recent times, from Jeremy Flores to Owen Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons.
That’s true! Helmets work. Maybe I should wear one in Brazil!