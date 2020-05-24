On the weekend that should have seen the F1 circus take to the fabled streets of Monte Carlo for the 78th time, eight stars of Formula One virtually slugged it out via the 2019 F1 video game for the fifth time this year, with Williams's George Russel mastering Monaco to win in dominant fashion.

After 39 wet-to-dry laps of the famous Monaco Grand Prix, a fairly well behaved first half of the race gave way to a chaotic, wheel-banging fight for the top positions. Virtual Spanish Grand Prix winner Russell made it two wins on the bounce by triumphing ahead of Mercedes driver Esteban Gutiérrez and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc . They were followed by Aston Martin Red Bull Racing ’s Alex Albon , who battled from 10th on the grid to fourth at the flag.

Albon was joined in the Red Bull Racing stable for the virtual Monaco Grand Prix by one of the world’s best big wave surfers, Kai Lenny , who was making his virtual F1 debut. Albon scored an impressive 8th place finish last year in his first season of real-world F1 competition, driving for Scuderia Toro Rosso, and following the pre-race qualifying session he put his digital RB16 into 10th on the grid.

Haas driver Pietro Fittipaldi slithered around the soaking wet track to claim pole ahead of previous race winner Russell, but at the start it was Russell who emerged from the tight Sainte-Dévote corner ahead of Arthur Leclerc in the Ferrari, with Albon making up two places in eighth.

Albon's team-mate Lenny embraced the wet conditions to move up from the back of the grid to 15th by the end of Lap 1 – the newcomer clearly channelling his experience of dealing with water to get into the groove on the sodden streets of Monte Carlo.

Behind the front two, the impressive David Schumacher - nephew of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacherand son of six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher – held third place in the opening laps at the wheel of the Racing Point, before double race winner Charles Leclerc barged his way around the German driver entering the tunnel, as Albon made his way up to seventh to chase pole-sitter Fittipaldi.

Kai Lenny was Alex Albon's new team-mate at Monaco © Red Bull Content Pool

Lap 6 saw Albon make his move on Fittipaldi, only to spin and fall all the way back to ninth, behind the Williams of Nicholas Latifi and ahead of the Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois , who continues to impress in virtual F1.

10 laps into the race the circuit had almost completely dried and an intense three-way battle between Lando Norris , Arthur Leclerc and Albon for fourth place developed, with McLaren's Norris skilfully holding off the chasing pack, which grew from three to six cars, as Gutiérrez made his way around both Albon and Leclerc to claim fifth.

Well clear of the chaos, Russell managed to pull a gap of over 25 seconds on Fittipaldi, with Albon eventually shaking out in sixth as Lap 20 approached. In what closer resembled stock car racing rather than F1, Norris took out Arthur Leclerc at Sainte-Dévote and as penalties and collisions shook out, Albon, yet to make a pit stop, settled into fifth. Meanwhile, Russell stretched his lead to over 30 seconds ahead of Fittipaldi, with Charles Leclerc now rounding out the top three.

Alex Albon finished 4th at Monaco © F1 2019

Albon finally pitted from sixth on Lap 27, emerging in ninth with fresh, soft tyres, as race leader Russell pitted one lap later to retain his lead over Charles Leclerc with a healthy gap of 14 seconds. Albon, meanwhile, found himself in fifth with nine laps remaining.

On Lap 30 the battle for third came to the boil, as Gutiérrez passed Arthur Leclerc with a great move on the run up the hill at Massenet to chase Arthur's brother, Charles, for second. With three laps remaining, Leclerc and Gutiérrez were right together in the fight for second and the Mexican driver made his move in dramatic fashion.

Gutiérrez hit the rear of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari exiting the tunnel, spinning him into the barrier as, behind, Albon made it into fourth, passing Arthur Leclerc on the outside at the Lowes Hairpin on the penultimate lap.

At the chequered flag, George Russell's winning margin was almost 40 seconds over runner-up Gutiérrez, with Charles Leclerc returning to the podium in third. Albon showed his mettle to come home fourth, ruing what could have been with a better qualifying run, as his rookie team-mate Lenny avoided the wooden spoon and came home 18th.

