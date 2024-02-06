This is where Armand Duplantis competes and chills with other pole vaulters

at the IFU Arena includes several Olympic and World Championship medalists – and is represents an early test of strength leading into the season. Duplantis, 24, is looking forward to “jumping alongside guys that will be in the Olympic final, too,” he says, and you can

Chris Nilsen from the United States and Australian Kurtis Marschall are probably his two most interesting contenders at the Mondo Classic. Both pole vaulters were beaten by Duplantis at the World Championships last year – and both can jump heights of six metres. For comparison: Duplantis opened his 2024 season with 5.80 meters in Astana, Kazakhstan, and his indoor personal best is 6.22 meters from 2023.

Another one to look out for at the Mondo Classic is KC Lightfoot – he too could challenge Duplantis, after all he is the American record holder outdoors with a height of 6.07 metres. For Duplantis, the meet in his hometown of Uppsala is about more than just proving his dominance in the event. For him, it’s about hosting his friends and celebrating the unique tight-knit community of pole vaulters.

