© Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool
Athletics
This is where Armand Duplantis competes and chills with other pole vaulters
The world's best pole vaulters face off at the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden. For Armand Duplantis, it’s more than a contest – learn more and watch on Red Bull TV.
The world's best pole vaulters return to Uppsala in Sweden to face the reigning world record holder and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis at his own hometown meet.
The line-up for the 2024 Mondo Classic at the IFU Arena includes several Olympic and World Championship medalists – and is represents an early test of strength leading into the season. Duplantis, 24, is looking forward to “jumping alongside guys that will be in the Olympic final, too,” he says, and you can watch the whole thing on Red Bull TV here.
Chris Nilsen from the United States and Australian Kurtis Marschall are probably his two most interesting contenders at the Mondo Classic. Both pole vaulters were beaten by Duplantis at the World Championships last year – and both can jump heights of six metres. For comparison: Duplantis opened his 2024 season with 5.80 meters in Astana, Kazakhstan, and his indoor personal best is 6.22 meters from 2023.
We pole vaulters love to jump, we love to compete
Another one to look out for at the Mondo Classic is KC Lightfoot – he too could challenge Duplantis, after all he is the American record holder outdoors with a height of 6.07 metres. For Duplantis, the meet in his hometown of Uppsala is about more than just proving his dominance in the event. For him, it’s about hosting his friends and celebrating the unique tight-knit community of pole vaulters.
“It is so important to have the best guys in the world here,” says Duplantis. “It’s so cool to have everybody here to hang out and to check out the city, check out the stadium.” For Duplantis, there is no better place to have the competition than Uppsala. Although he was born and raised in the US, Duplantis decided to represent his mother’s country of Sweden at athletics competitions at the start of his international career.
“We pole vaulters love to jump, we love to compete,” explains Duplantis. And in his case, you would also have to add that he loves to win - and jump as high as nobody else has before.
Livestream
See Armand Duplantis and the best pole vaulters in the world compete for the first coveted trophy of 2024.
2024 Mondo Classic – the participants
- Chris Nilsen (USA)
- Sam Kendricks (USA)
- KC Lightfoot (USA)
- Kurtis Marschall (Australia)
- Thibaut Collet (France)
- Ben Broeders (Belgium)
- Pål Haugen Lillefosse (Norway)
- Armand Duplantis (Sweden)