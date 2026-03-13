History at home: Duplantis sets 6.31m world record at Mondo Classic

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis delivered another historic moment in athletics, clearing 6.31m to set a new pole vault world record at the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden. The Swedish Olympic champion achieved the milestone in front of a packed IFU Arena, claiming the 15th world record of his career and the first in front of his home club, Upsala IF. Afterwards, he explained why this record felt extra special.

15 world records and counting for Duplantis © Adam Klingeteg

01 Mondo takes his 15th world record

Duplantis is the undisputed GOAT of pole vaulting. At just 26, he has notched up a staggering 15 world records and cleared the 6m mark more times than anyone in history. A multiple Olympic champion, World Champion and three-time World Athlete of the Year – was there anything left for him to achieve?

Actually, there was one thing. Previously, he was yet to break the world record in front of his home crowd in Uppsala. That was, until now.

After completing first-time clearances of 5.65m, 5.90m and 6.08m, Duplantis rounded out the night by soaring over the new record height of 6.31m at the first attempt.

“This is my house. This means so much to me,” he said afterwards.

He turned to the crowd at his home club, Upsala IF, saying: "Every time I'm on track I represent you. I represent me, my family and you. I feel so proud to be able to do this in front of you."

This is my house Armand Duplantis

Duplantis delivered a heartfelt thank you to the Uppsala crowd © Adam Klingeteg Nothing beats that world record feeling © Adam Klingeteg

02 Mondo’s 22 steps

For this competition, Duplantis switched up his runway technique by increasing it to 22 steps – something he has barely practised. It was a risky move, but one that paid off.

“Mondo is a good runner and 22 steps gives him the ability to use his speed,” his father and trainer, Greg Duplantis, explained to Swedish television after the show.

“I think he is going to jump higher, a lot higher,” he added.

6.31m is impossible no more © Adam Klingeteg

03 Mondo Classic 2026: what went down?

The Mondo Classic returned to Uppsala, bringing the world’s best pole vaulters to Duplantis' home arena – the IUF Arena. The competition itself delivered high-quality vaulting throughout the evening.

Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis arrived in strong form after clearing 6.17m at the Greek Indoor Championships at the end of February, but he wasn't able to clear 6m during the evening. Instead, it was Norwegian Sondre Guttmorsen who, for the third time in his career, cleared what is known to most as “the dream height”. The next height, 6.08m, proved a step too far for the Norwegian, leaving Duplantis as the last man standing.

04 Results Mondo Classic 2026

Armand Duplantis, 6.31m Sondre Guttmorsen, 6.00m Zachery Bradford, 5.90m