Duplantis beats Warholm: Rewatch the unique 100m showdown!
Two of the biggest athletics stars faced each other in a unique event. It was a very close race – but one proved to be the faster.
It was an absolute thrill watching two of the best track and field stars tackle a new challenge. Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis is a Swedish-American pole vaulter who won't stop shattering the world record. He just raised the bar, jumping 6.26m in August. Norwegian 400m hurdle specialist Karsten Warholm set the world record in the 400m hurdles with his 45.94s in Tokyo in 2021.
It all started ahead of a track and field competition in 2023. 400m hurdles world record-holder Warholm made a comment about Duplantis's fitness during a training session when both met on the track - and then one thing led to another. "He was saying that I looked fast, and I was like, 'Let's race'," pole vault world record-holder Duplantis recalls. Warholm accepted the challenge after Duplantis claimed he could win. "With my ego and how highly I think of myself, I needed to accept," the Norwegian said.
The 100m sprint is neither of their specialties, but a feat they had equally believed they'd win. And as Duplantis put it: "I would never have challenged Warholm to a race if I didn’t think I could win."
Not to be outdone, Warholm said, "Mondo, you’ll have to watch out for me because I'm going to be fast."
The two faced off in their 100m battle on September 4, 2024, in Zurich, Switzerland, with the loser wearing the winner's vest at the Zurich Diamond League Meeting starting the next day. Both athletes took to the field, determined to win. Neither of them willing to lose.
Mondo is victorious!
It was tight, and both fought hard, but Duplantis was fast off the blocks and first to cross the 100m mark at 10.37s. Duplantis even gave a look over to Warholm as he crossed the finish line. While he didn't win, Warholm set a personal best for himself at 10.47s.
Duplantis had the pleasure of handing Warholm his Swedish vest to wear while competing in the Zurich Diamond League Meeting on September 5.
Rewatch the impressive race in the video below.
Karsten Warholm vs Mondo Duplantis – 100m sprint
Witness history as track legends Karsten Warholm and Mondo Duplantis clash in an epic 100m sprint.
