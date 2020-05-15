Can you get 100 percent in our Andrea Dovizioso quiz?
Andrea Dovizioso has been competing at the top of MotoGP™ for over a decade, but just how much do you know about Ducati’s superstar?
As one of the most competitive series in the world, it’s rare that we see riders hang about at the top level in MotoGP™, but that’s exactly what Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso has done, enjoying numerous wins and racking up a staggering amount of points along the way. There’s always been one man in the way of ultimate success, but maybe 2020 will eventually be Dovizioso’s year.
In the meantime, we’ve put together a quiz to find out how much you know about the feisty Italian – and there’s even a movie you can watch beforehand to get an insight into Dovizioso’s world – is that enough to help you take top points?