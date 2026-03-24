MotoGP™ 26 revealed: Inside the all-new racing simulation

While the premier class of motorbike racing, MotoGP™, has already kicked off the new 2026 season in Thailand, the Italian high-end developer Milestone is following up with MotoGP™ 26, the official racing game. Thanks to an overhauled physics engine and a more in-depth career mode, the latest instalment marks a real quantum leap. Find out everything you need to know about MotoGP™ 26 in this article.

01

MotoGP™ 26 will be released on April 29, 2026, continuing the developer's tradition of releasing annual MotoGP™ titles in April/May. The game will be available on a wide range of platforms, covering all consoles, PC and even gaming handhelds:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch

ROG Xbox Ally / ROG Xbox Ally X

PC via Steam, Microsoft Store and Epic Games Store

MotoGP™ 26 is released on April 29, 2026 © MotoGP 26

Particularly noteworthy is the day-one support on Nintendo Switch 2, which is represented in the MotoGP™ series for the first time. Its predecessor, MotoGP™ 25, was released last year for the first generation of Nintendo's hybrid console.

02 What classes are there in MotoGP™ 26?

MotoGP™ 26 is the official simulation of the 2026 MotoGP™ World Championship and includes all licensed riders, teams, motorbikes and tracks from the current season. All three main classes are represented:

MotoGP™

Moto2™

Moto3™

Thanks to the official licence from Dorna Sports and the MotoGP™ Sports Entertainment Group, the game includes authentic visuals, true-to-original engine sounds and all real racetracks from the 2026 season. In addition, over 100 collectible cards that celebrate riders and iconic tracks can be unlocked by completing objectives in all game modes.

03 MotoGP™ 26 introduces Dynamic Rider Ratings

MotoGP™ 26 is not just a licence update for the current season, but it also brings some fresh and exciting new features. One of these is the Dynamic Rider Ratings system. Each rider has a rating card based on four key attributes:

Lap Time - how fast is the driver per lap?

Pace - consistent pace over a race distance

Head-to-head - performance in a direct duel

Reliability - error rate and consistency

These values are constantly updated based on real race results, meaning a driver in good form actually becomes stronger in the game. The current form of the drivers directly influences the competitive balance in the game, and this applies both in career mode and in all other game modes.

There are some exciting new features in MotoGP™ 26 © Milestone

For example, if Pedro Acosta climbs to the top of the drivers' standings, as he did at the start of the 2026 season, the Spaniard will also be faster and more reliable in the game. Likewise, Álex Márquez – who had to retire his bike after 21 laps at the Grand Prix of Thailand – will have less pace and reliability in MotoGP™ 26 over the next few weeks. The new simulation is constantly reinventing itself, ensuring that the gameplay is always kept fresh.

04 New physics model: Rider Based Handling

MotoGP™ 26 relies on a completely redesigned physics model, which should ensure even more realistic races. The centrepiece is the completely revised Rider Based Handling system. This is a physics-based riding experience that focuses on the rider's body weight and movements as the central control principle.

Body movements on the bike have more influence than ever on the handling of the motorbike. Shifting body weight, for example, has a precise effect on cornering and stability. New, more natural animations of the riders should also enable more intuitive handling, which will give beginners in particular a better feel for the gameplay. But professionals should also have more control and be able to burn faster lap times into the tarmac.

MotoGP™ 26 offers a more realistic handling experience © Milestone

This brings MotoGP™ 26 much closer to real-world driving physics than its predecessors. The system applies in both Arcade and Pro mode, but will vary depending on experience level.

With Arcade and Pro mode, MotoGP™ 26 is aimed at different groups of players. While the Arcade mode offers a simpler and beginner-friendly gaming experience, the Pro experience is aimed at sim enthusiasts with realistic handling, minimal riding aids and advanced bike setup options.

05 Extended career mode with 3D paddock in MotoGP™ 26

MotoGP™ 26 significantly expands the career mode and brings some exciting new features that ensure an even more authentic gaming experience. The centrepiece is now a fully 3D paddock, which serves as a hub for the entire race weekend. Two new special features have been added:

Thursday press conference: Players can set short and long-term season goals here, publicly challenge rivals and spur the team on to faster motorbike development. This gives the career mode a new social dynamic.

Personal Manager: A dedicated manager takes charge of contract negotiations, organises meetings with team and manufacturer representatives and advises on key decisions in the rider market. Similar to games like F1 Manager, this gives the off-track side of motorsport significantly more weight.

In MotoGP™ 26's career mode, players can either start with their own customised rider or take on the role of a real MotoGP™ star to rewrite history.

06 Race Off mode returns

The popular Race Off mode returns in MotoGP™ 26 and has been significantly expanded. It enables more relaxed races away from the pressure of the championship and serves as an ideal training environment.

The popular Race Off mode is being significantly expanded © Milestone

Other new features include a brand new venue (Canterbury Park), production bikes and a new 1,000cc class that complements Motard, Flat Track and Minibikes. The mode is ideal for trying out new bikes, refining riding techniques and preparing for the championship.

07 MotoGP™ 26 Multiplayer: Cross-play and splitscreen

There are also exciting new features to announce in the MotoGP™ 26 multiplayer mode. This includes a range of online and offline game modes, along with new online lobbies that enable organised multiplayer sessions.

MotoGP™ 26 also supports cross-play multiplayer again, allowing players to compete against each other across all platforms – and with up to 22 riders on the grid at the same time. The only downer: cross-play is not available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. There, the fields are limited to a maximum of 12 riders.

Offline, the motorbike simulation will also offer split-screen multiplayer, where you can compete in races on one console in split-screen mode.

There are also new, even more extensive customisation options. For the first time in the series, players can customise the appearance of their riders in detail and share their creations with the community. The new editors include, for example, the helmet, the race number and the butt patches (i.e. the patches on the racing suit).

The launch on April 29, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC makes MotoGP™ 26 one of the most exciting racing titles of spring 2026.

About the author Phil Briel Phil is a former esports professional in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty and FIFA on PC and consoles. In recent years, he has also acquired extensive expertise in technology and gaming peripherals. He has been reporting on the entire gaming world since the 1990s. On RedBull.com, he presents new games, provides hardware purchase recommendations, game guides and more.