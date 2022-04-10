Brilliant Bastianini wins in Texas to top the MotoGP™ championship

Red Bull Motorsports
One week after doing battle in South America, the MotoGP™ pack headed to North America, and the epic Circuit of the Americas. After a weekend of Ducati dominance it was Enea Bastianini who emerged as the new king of COTA with a calculated win to surge into the lead of the championship.
Behind Bastianini, long-time race leader Jack Miller ended up third, after losing out in a classic late-race duel with Álex Rins. Multiple winner Marc Márquez executed a stunning fight back to come from dead last to take sixth at the flag.
Ducati bikes made history and occupied the top five grid slots after qualifying for the MotoGP™ of the Americas in Texas. After the lights went out to start round four of the 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship, it was Miller who emerged from second place on the grid to lead from pole position winner Jorge Martín.
By the end of the opening lap, Miller and Martín swapping the lead allowed Bastianini on the Gresini Racing Ducati to close in. Miller continued to lead the string of five Ducati bikes throughout the opening stages, with the leading quintet exchanging fastest laps.
Suzuki’s Rins was the first rider to break the Ducati train on lap five, passing Francesco Bagnaia, and quickly getting around the Pramac Ducati of Johann Zarco’s at Turn 1, only to be re-passed by the superior top speed of the Italian bike.
As Zarco and Rins battled for fourth, Bastianini kept tabs with the leading duo of Miller and Martín with the halfway point approaching, only to be passed by Rins and enter into a carbon copy of Zarco’s see-saw tussle for third place with the Suzuki rider.
As the front six bikes jockeyed for the podium, a certain Marc Márquez was on the comeback trail. After missing the action last time out in Argentina due to effects from a heavy crash in Indonesia, Márquez was back to action and qualified a solid ninth at a circuit he has enjoyed so much success at over the years.
Following a disastrous start to the race, where he appeared to bog down and ended up last by the time the pack braked for the first corner, the ‘King of COTA’ went from last place to ninth with 10 laps remaining, emerging as the fastest rider on the circuit, and putting himself within five seconds of the leaders.
Back at the front, Bastianini showed that he had plenty of pace and grip, taking second and being followed by Rins as Martín dropped to fourth and Miller stretched out a gap of almost a second over Bastianini.
Once again, with seven laps remaining, Márquez overtook reigning champion Fabio Quartararo to move into sixth as Miller’s lead was slashed by Bastianini with the race entering the final five laps.
Bastianini finally made his move on Miller at Turn 12 with four-and-a-half laps to go. The Italian then promptly opened up a gap of over half a second, as not too far behind, Márquez consolidated a stellar sixth place.
At the chequered flag it was Bastianini who proved the best of the Ducati bikes, brilliantly looking after his tyres to turn in scintillating late-race pace. His rewards were a second premier class victory and the overall lead of the MotoGP™ championship standings.
Behind Bastianini, a thrilling scrap for second played out between Rins and Miller, with the Australian losing out at the line and settling for a podium finish.
Márquez capped a determined ride with a supreme sixth place at the flag, showing incredible strength to recover from a string of injuries to come back from a torrid start to the race and bag some strong points.
MotoGP™ of the Americas results
- Enea Bastianini (ITA) – Ducati
- Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki
- Jack Miller (AUS) – Ducati
- Joan Mir (ESP) – Suzuki
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Marc Márquez (ESP) – Honda
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati
- Johann Zarco (FRA) – Ducati
- Maverick Viñales (ESP) – Aprilia
Part of this story