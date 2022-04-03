Motorbike Road Racing
Jorge Martín hits the MotoGP™ podium in South America
Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martín achieved a hard-fought second place in Argentina after leading right up until the last few laps – get up to speed right here.
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Round three of the 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship took a while to come to the boil, but the duel between Jorge Martín and eventual winner Aleix Espargaró will be remembered for quite some time.
Premier class motorcycle racing returned to the long, fast corners of Argentina for the first time since 2019, and the Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo provided the stage for a trademark MotoGP™ battle. Ducati rider Martín withstood intense race-long pressure from race favourite and pole position winner Aleix Espargaró, but despite some measured and rapid racing, he couldn't get back to the top step of the podium.
Last year, in his first season in MotoGP™, Martín turned heads with a stunning pole position and third place at the Doha Grand Prix, in what was just his second premier class start. But his meteoric rise was halted by a huge crash in practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, resulting in multiple injuries and sidelining him for four races.
Martín recovered to take a first victory and a brace of podium finishes. So far in 2022, he has suffered two DNFs, though, so this result will get the Spanish rider’s championship challenge on track.
There was no appearance in Argentina for Honda’s six-time premier class champion Marc Márquez following his huge crash last time in Indonesia. Sidelined by concussion and double vision, the absence of Márquez handed German super sub Stefan Bradl the chance to make a return to the MotoGP™ fold.
At the start, pole position winner Aleix Espargaró was initially swamped by several bikes under braking for the opening right-hand corner. As the dust was kicked up with riders running off the racing line and jostling for position, it was Pramac Racing Ducati of Martín that emerged to end the opening lap in the lead.
Five laps into the 25 lap race, Martín and Aleix Espargaró pulled a gap over the pack, with the latter setting the pace, as behind the leading duo, Pol Espargaró made it siblings line astern on the Honda, holding third ahead of Álex Rins.
By lap 10, Martín continued to lead ahead of Aleix Espargaró as the chasing Aprilia looked for ways to snatch the lead from the Ducati. Crucially for Martín, despite the pace of Aleix Espargaró, some untidy racecraft compromised the Aprilia rider's challenge.
The result was that by lap 15, Martín's advantage was almost one second, only for Aleix Espargaró to rediscover his flow and start to reel in the leading Ducati once more until there was little to choose between the leading pair.
Sadly for Pol Espargaró, his hunt for a second podium finish of the season ended in the gravel on lap 16, leaving Takaaki Nakagami as the leading Honda rider as the race entered the final 10 laps.
The race-long cat and mouse battle between Martín and Aleix Espargaró tightened up with eight laps of the race to run. For the first time on the long back straight, the Aprilia rider sneaked into the lead, only to run wide, braking into turn five, handing first place back to Martín.
It was a repeat performance on the next lap. Aleix Espargaró, passing the Ducati of Martín, only to run wide. Critically, this two-wheeled, high-speed déjà vu didn’t happen for a third time, and on lap 21, the Aprilia finally broke Martín’s resistance to hit the front.
Martín didn’t disappear from the fight and kept with the rapid pace of Aleix Espargaró as the Suzuki of Rins loomed ever closer in third place, looking to take advantage of any errors upfront.
At the chequered flag, Aleix Espargaró managed to claim his and Aprilia’s first MotoGP™ victory, with Martín scoring his first points of the season with a battling second place in South America.
Once again, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder continued his strong start to the season, starting 10th and finishing sixth at the flag. The winner of the season's opening race in Qatar, Enea Bastianini, rounded out the top 10.
MotoGP™ of Argentina results
- Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia
- Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati
- Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki
- Joan Mir (ESP) – Suzuki
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Brad Binder (SA) – KTM
- Maverick Viñales (ESP) – Aprilia
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) – Ducati
- Enea Bastianini (ITA) – Ducati
