Miller bags another podium at the Red Bull Ring

More than 90,000 fans witnessed a superb Austrian MotoGP™ at the Red Bull Ring as Jack Miller claimed a second podium in a row, coming home third as team-mate and title challenger Francesco Bagnaia claimed victory.

Miller managed to withstand some intense late-race pressure from Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martín before the Spaniard crashed out in his valiant attempt to wrestle the final podium place from the Australian rider.

Ducati dominated qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, occupying five of the top six grid slots, with Enea Bastianini scoring his maiden pole position. The Italian bikes continued to dominate the weekend on Sunday afternoon in Austria during the early phase of the Grand Prix. They ended up with two riders on the podium after 28 laps of hard racing.

Ducati's Jack Miller in action at the Red Bull Ring © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

When the lights went out to start the Austrian MotoGP™, it was the Ducati of Bagnaia who emerged from the opening right-hand corner in the lead, and all riders managed to negotiate the newly introduced corner 2B chicane for the first time in racing conditions.

The relative calm didn’t last long as Joan Mir crashed out at Turn 4. While up front, Bagnaia headed a train of four Ducati bikes, with Miller completing the top three runners, followed by Martín in fourth.

By lap four, the Ducati quartet had stretched a gap of over a second to Maverick Viñales in fifth place, as Miller made his move on Bastianini for second place to make it a Ducati Lenovo Team one-two.

Two laps later, it was Martín’s turn to attack Bastianini and claim third place, quickly followed by reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo. Bastianini’s slide through the field was complete as the Italian exited the circuit at Turn 4 with apparent mechanical issues.

Jorge Martín leads Enea Bastianini in Austria © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Back at the front of the field, Miller made his move on Bagnaia, only to be resisted by his team-mate at the final corner and forced to slot back into second place. By lap 10, Martín on the Pramac Ducati was visibly catching the works Ducati duo, lagging just under half a second behind Miller.

Martín soon slashed the gap to Miller, making it a tight three-way battle for first place, with Quartararo closing in fourth, followed by Aleix Espargaró. By the halfway point, Martín appeared to be sitting pretty. However, Quartararo, despite receiving a warning for breaching track limits, was putting pressure on the Spanish rider.

The pressure paid off as Martín made an error under braking for the first part of the newly added chicane, promoting Quartararo to third place, while up front, Bagnaia pulled out a gap of over seven-tenths of a second back to Miller.

As Martín fell back from the leading three riders, Bagnaia extended his lead over Miller to over a second with six laps left to run as Quartararo looked to snatch second place away from Miller. However, early race podium hopeful Martín was far from done and, entering the final five laps, closed up on Quartararo.

Brad Binder started 11th and came home a solid 7th at KTM's home race © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

It all kicked off at the 2B chicane as Quartararo lunged on the inside of Miller to claim second, followed by Martín, who couldn’t quite make the move stick. Undeterred, Martín set about pressuring the Australian before attempting a bold move on Miller, only to crash out at the beginning of the final lap, ending his podium hopes.

Martín’s misfortune allowed Miller to breathe easy en route to his fifth podium finish of the year, as upfront, Bagnaia made it a hat-trick of MotoGP™ wins ahead of Quartararo. Martín somehow managed to get back on his Ducati and nurse his bike home in 10th, while Pramac Racing team-mate Johann Zarco ended up a solid fifth after a relatively uneventful afternoon in Spielberg.

Further back, Brad Binder emerged as the best of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikes. The South African ended up a stellar seventh at his team’s home race after starting 11th on the grid, once again confirming he's a Sunday specialist on the RC16 machine.

MotoGP™ of Austria results

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha Jack Miller (AUS) – Ducati Luca Marini (ITA) – Ducati Johann Zarco (FRA) – Ducati Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia Brad Binder (SA) – KTM Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) – Ducati Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati