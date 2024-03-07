Jorge Martín at Qatar MotoGP test February 20, 2024.
MotoGP

Jorge Martín has the weapons to make history in MotoGP™

With greater maturity and experience plus a home in one of best MotoGP™ teams, Jorge Martín has the all the tools needed to crown himself in the premier class of the World Championship.
Written by Pablo Bueno / Lluís Llurba
5 min readPublished on

Shortly after crossing the finish line of the 2023 Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana, Jorge Martín promised his team that he would be MotoGP™ World Champion. The rider from Madrid eventually ended last year's World Championship in second place, just behind official Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia; a fantastic result for the vast majority, but insufficient for the Spanish rider who was looking for his first title in his third season in the premier class.
After a brief chat you quickly realize that Martín has the mentality of a champion. He knows perfectly well the path to take and anything that deviates from it is a waste of time. Together with Prima Pramac Racing, Martín will again be among the favourites to fight for the crown. This time he is a more mature and confident rider... with the mistakes of last season learned. Are we facing the Cristiano Ronaldo of motorcycles? Let's find out...

After three days of testing in Sepang it's Ducati that's still leading the way. Do you think the 2024 MotoGP™ season will be dominated by the Italian brand again?

Jorge Martín: Yes, for sure. There may be other brands like Aprilia, which has done a great job, and maybe Honda and Yamaha will also be a bit further ahead, but at the end of the day, with eight Ducati on track and evolved from last year, I think it will again be the dominant brand in MotoGP™.

In Malaysia you, Bastianini and then Bagnaia were the fastest, do you think the factory bikes are a step ahead of yours?

I think the factory bikes have the latest package of improvements. Maybe at the beginning of the season the satellite bikes go better and are more prepared than the official bikes, as Bagnaia and Bastianini have to test a greater number of parts and work more on the set-up of their Ducati. However, as the season progresses, the official bikes end up being superior to ours.

Jorge Martín during MotoGP preseason testing in Sepang, Malaysia on February 6, 2024.

Jorge Martín is bringing renewed focus to the new campaign

© David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

I have to work to be a more complete, mature rider and be ready to face different situations that were new to me before
Jorge Martín

What needs to happen for this year to be your year in MotoGP™?

I have to work to be a more complete, mature rider and be ready to face different situations that were new to me before. I have to stay focused on my goals and keep the same commitment to the team, only then can 2024 be my year.

Jorge Martín, MotoGP test at Sepang, February 7, 2024.

Martín is always at the limit

© David Goldman / Red Bull Content Pool

Last year Prima Pramac Racing made history by being the first privateer team to become Constructors' World Champion. Do you think you can repeat the feat this year with Franco Morbidelli?

Sure, but it will be a long year. Morbidelli has not been able to test as much as the team would have liked and that may reduce our competitiveness at the start of the World Championship. However, I will do everything in my power to help the team retain the constructors' title.

They say that 2024 is going to be one of the most competitive MotoGP™ championships in history. Do you agree?

Yes, it's going to be a very interesting year. Throughout last season there were races with finishes that will remain in the memories of many and 2024 will be an even more exciting year. There are a good handful of riders with a very high level and the arrival of Pedro Acosta to our category, plus the change of Marc Márquez's brand will spice up MotoGP™ even more. So yes, I'm sure we'll see races that will get us out of our seats.

What's a typical day like in the Prima Pramac Racing office?

During preseason testing, which is always quite hectic, I get up, have breakfast and go straight to the circuit where the first thing is to meet with the team to find out what parts we are going to test. We also plan the day's agenda and then I go to my corner of the box to start adjusting my Ducati with the new parts that arrive: from engines and fairings to chassis and swingarms to find the best possible package. At the end of the day we make a summary of everything we've digested and finally analyse the data to see if we've hit the right key.

How have you prepared yourself during the preseason to arrive physically ready for the first Grand Prix in Qatar?

I have suffered a couple of injuries and that has marked my training during the winter, but we have been able to work through and, although at times I thought I would not arrive strong at the start of the championship, everything has gone well. I'm in good physical condition and that's essential at the start of the championship, also to be mentally strong. When you're competitive during the preseason tests you know you've done your job correctly and you feel good about yourself.

Jorge Martín at the Qatar MotoGP™ test on February 20, 2024.

Martín is with the best MotoGP™ team of 2023

© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Has anything changed in your routine this year?

Because of the injuries I mentioned, I have had to change my preparation to focus on a more muscular level. I have also started working with a psychologist, as I believe that there is always room for improvement on a mental level, and in that aspect I have a lot to gain as I have never worked in this field. I'm sure it will give me a little more maturity to face the races.

To finish, do you dare to make a Top 3 prediction for the end of the season?

There are many aces in the pack, but I would bet on Jorge Martín, Pecco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaró.

