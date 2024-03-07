Jorge Martín has the weapons to make history in MotoGP™

World Champion. The rider from Madrid eventually ended last year's World Championship in second place, just behind official Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia; a fantastic result for the vast majority, but insufficient for the Spanish rider who was looking for his first title in his third season in the premier class.

After a brief chat you quickly realize that Martín has the mentality of a champion. He knows perfectly well the path to take and anything that deviates from it is a waste of time. Together with Prima Pramac Racing, Martín will again be among the favourites to fight for the crown. This time he is a more mature and confident rider... with the mistakes of last season learned. Are we facing the Cristiano Ronaldo of motorcycles? Let's find out...