Will the genius of Pedro Acosta make him king of MotoGP™ in his debut year?

The career I've had so far has been a dream. But it's also true that I have lived very hard moments, especially when I signed my first contract to race in Moto3™ and overnight I found myself on the street. Luckily, I have surrounded myself with a fantastic group of people throughout these three years and I have been able to get things going. There were times when things were very uphill and I even saw my career coming to a screeching halt. Faced with the impossibility of entering the World Championship, Red Bull and KTM gave me the opportunity to compete one more year in the Rookies Cup, something unusual, to remain active and to have another chance to race in the World Championship. I'm very happy with the people who have always believed in me and have accompanied me on this journey that I want to continue for many more years.