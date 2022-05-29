Zarco bags 4th place in Mugello as Ducati win at home

Red Bull Motorsports
The Tuscan circuit of Mugello played host to round eight of the 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship, and after 23 undulating laps, Ducati celebrated a home victory thanks to Francesco Bagnaia. Meanwhile, Johann Zarco battled his way to fourth, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing showing strong pace.
Saturday’s thrilling qualifying session saw a Ducati bike ending up on pole position. No surprise there. But the huge surprise was the rider. MotoGP™ rookie, the 23-year-old Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio, claimed a sensational pole on his Gresini Racing MotoGP™ bike to head a trio of Italian riders, and a train of five Ducati bikes, on the manufacturer’s home soil.
At the start of the race it was Luca Marini who hit the front, relegating Di Giannantonio to second, but all eyes were on a seemingly rejuvenated Brad Binder on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, as the South African launched from 16th to eighth in the opening couple of laps.
By lap four Marco Bezzecchi led from team-mate Marini before reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo split the Ducati pair, cycling up into second place. Three-time race winner Enea Bastianini had moved up well approaching lap seven, the Gresini Racing MotoGP™ slotted into eighth, battling with the Pramac Ducati of Zarco, as Di Giannantonio moved backwards.
As Bastianini made his way by Zarco on lap eight, the Ducati rider soon found himself in a duel with compatriot and team-mate Di Giannantonio, whilst upfront Bagnaia took the lead.
Zarco fought back on lap 10, claiming sixth place, once again getting in front of Bastianini as Binder, followed by team-mate Miguel Oliveira, looked to latch onto the back of the battling Ducatis.
With Bagnaia breaking away from the pack at the front, pulling a one-second gap over Quartararo, Bastianini found himself within sight of the podium places, running sixth, ahead of Zarco and putting the pressure on the upgraded Aprilia of Aleix Espargaró.
On lap 14, Bastianini’s challenge came to an end with a crash at Turn 4, promoting Zarco to sixth place, and sixth soon became fifth for Zarco by the beginning of lap 17 as he passed Marini. With four laps remaining Zarco hustled Bezzecchi for fourth place, as Binder made a late-race bid for sixth place, catching Marini as the race approached its climax.
On the final lap Zarco snatched fourth from Bezzecchi, the French rider powering to the flag to claim crucial championship points, as upfront Bagnaia claimed victory for Ducati ahead of Quartararo and Espargaró.
Binder ended up seventh after a stellar surge from a disappointing grid position, ahead of Taakaki Nakagami on the leading Honda, with the other Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike of Oliveira taking ninth. Pole sitter Di Giannantonio ended his afternoon in 11th, capping his best result in MotoGP™.
Six-time premier class champion Marc Márquez crossed the finish line in Italy with a hard-won 10th place. It's likely the Italian MotoGP™ will be the Spanish Honda rider’s last race for some time as he heads off to the United States for further corrective surgery on the damaged right humerus that has blighted his recent career.
MotoGP™ of the Italy results
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia
- Johann Zarco (FRA) – Ducati
- Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) – Ducati
- Luca Marini (ITA) – Ducati
- Brad Binder (SA) – KTM
- Taakaki Nakagami (JPN) – Honda
- Miguel Oliveira (POR) – KTM
- Marc Márquez (ESP) – Honda
Part of this story