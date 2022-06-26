Red Bull Motorsports
© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
MotoGP
Over 100,000 fans return to Assen, and so does the MotoGP™ drama
As MotoGP™ heads off for its summer break, a breathless Dutch Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen leaves everyone wanting more.
Following a year off in 2020 and a limited capacity crowd in 2021, 100,000-plus spectators flocked to TT Circuit Assen for a Sunday afternoon of MotoGP™ thrills at ‘the cathedral’.
And those in the congregation were treated to a classic 26 laps of dramatic MotoGP™ action. The reigning world champion suffered not one, but two crashes and a desperate last corner battle for fourth between Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaró provided the perfect climax, as MotoGP™ draws breath and takes a five-week break.
At the start of the race, pole position winner Francesco Bagnaia pulled clear of the pack, followed by Espargaró, Fabio Quartararo and a resurgent Jorge Martín holding fourth place on the Pramac Ducati throughout the opening couple of laps.
There was huge drama on lap five. Championship leader Quartararo made a rare error as he looked to pass Espargaró for second place at Turn 5, colliding with the Aprilia rider and sending both riders dropping well down the order.
This handed third place to Martín, followed by a similarly rejuvenated rider in the form of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Binder. The South African once again proving that he is at his best on Sundays, moving forward impressively from his starting slot of ninth on the grid.
By the halfway point of the race, Bagnaia led fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi with Martín holding third ahead of Maverick Viñales and Binder running in fifth. Behind Binder, Miller was showing good pace despite suffering a second long-lap penalty in as many races.
A huge highside from Quartararo on lap 14 signalled the French rider’s second incident of the race, ending a disastrous day for the Yamaha man who limped away from his stricken bike.
With 10 laps left to run the dark clouds covering the circuit started to deliver some light rain. This resulted in Martín slipping down to sixth as Miller and Binder, embraced the conditions, running in fifth and fourth respectively.
It was all change with six laps remaining as Miller moved up to fourth, followed by Binder on the KTM. Two laps later, Miller started to zone in on third place rider Viñales.
Miller made his move on Viñales at the end of the penultimate lap, but couldn’t quite make it stick, allowing the Spanish rider to get away and take the final podium slot.
However, that wasn't the end of the excitement. As Miller and Binder battled for fourth entering the final chicane, a recovering Espargaró came from nowhere, edging them both out to take fourth with a perfectly executed pass.
Ahead of the last lap drama, Bagnaia claimed the win in front of maiden podium-finisher Bezzecchi, with Espargaró rounding out the top three.
Dutch MotoGP™ results
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) – Ducati
- Maverick Viñales (ESP) – Aprilia
- Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia
- Brad Binder (SA) – KTM
- Jack Miller (AUS) – Ducati
- Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati
- Joan Mir (ESP) – Suzuki
- Miguel Oliveira (POR) – KTM
- Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki