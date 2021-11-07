It's back to the MotoGP™ podium for hard-charging Jack Miller in Portimão

Red Bull Motorsports
Ducati's Jack Miller made a return to the MotoGP™ podium for the first time since June's Catalonia Grand Prix with a third place finish behind team-mate Francesco Bagnaia and Joan Mir after a race-long scrap with Álex Márquez at the Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve held on the undulating Portimão circuit.
Miller and Márquez's battle was a high point of an eventful race that ended with a red flag situation after Lap 23 because of a high-speed accident between KTM riders Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona at Turn 13. Fortunately, both riders walked away from the incident.
After battling from the very first laps of the race to the sudden end, Miller just pipped Márquez by less than half a second to climb the podium on his third visit to Portimão.
In fifth place was French Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco, who won the 2021 Best Independent Rider accolade as a result of his finish.
Honda’s Pol Espargaró couldn't match his podium speed from the previous round in Misano and finished in sixth place, while Pramac’s Jorge Martín, who suffered a crash at this circuit earlier in the season, crossed the line behind him in seventh, helping Pramac Racing to become Independent Team Champions for 2021.
Espargaró's Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Márquez, winner of the previous two Grands Prix, didn't participate in the race after suffering a mild concussion in crash whilst training off-road in the lead up to the race. Hopefully the seven-time MotoGP™ champion will be back in action at the final race of the season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, on November 14.
MotoGP™ of the Algarve result (top five)
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 38m 17.720s
- Joan Mir (SPA) Suzuki +2.478s
- Jack Miller (AUS) Ducati +6.402s
- Álex Márquez (SPA) Honda +6.453s
- Johann Zarco (FRA) Ducati +7.882s
MotoGP™ World Championship standings (after 17 of 18 rouunds
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha 267 points
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 227
- Joan Mir (SPA) Suzuki 195
- Jack Miller (AUS) Ducati 165
- Johann Zarco (FRA) Ducati 163