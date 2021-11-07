Jack Miller and Álex Márquez's battle livened up the race
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
MotoGP

It's back to the MotoGP™ podium for hard-charging Jack Miller in Portimão

Ducati's Jack Miller makes a long-awaited return to the podium at the MotoGP™ of the Algarve after a race-long battle with Álex Márquez that stole the show in Portimão.
Written by Ben Johnson
2 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Jack Miller

A race-winning MotoGP™ rider, Australia's Jack …

AustraliaAustralia

Álex Márquez

A world champion in both Moto3™ and Moto2™, …

SpainSpain

Johann Zarco

Already a winner of the Red Bull Rookies Cup and …

FranceFrance

Pol Espargaró

A Moto2™ world champion, the perseverance of Pol …

SpainSpain

Marc Márquez

Spaniard Marc Márquez is the youngest-ever …

SpainSpain

Jorge Martín

A former Moto3™ world champion and Red Bull …

SpainSpain
Ducati's Jack Miller made a return to the MotoGP™ podium for the first time since June's Catalonia Grand Prix with a third place finish behind team-mate Francesco Bagnaia and Joan Mir after a race-long scrap with Álex Márquez at the Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve held on the undulating Portimão circuit.
Miller and Márquez's battle was a high point of an eventful race that ended with a red flag situation after Lap 23 because of a high-speed accident between KTM riders Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona at Turn 13. Fortunately, both riders walked away from the incident.
Álex Márquez pictured at the MotoGP of the Algarve in Portimão, Portugal on November 7, 2021.
After a tough season Álex Márquez was right back on form in Portugal
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
After battling from the very first laps of the race to the sudden end, Miller just pipped Márquez by less than half a second to climb the podium on his third visit to Portimão.
In fifth place was French Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco, who won the 2021 Best Independent Rider accolade as a result of his finish.
Honda’s Pol Espargaró couldn't match his podium speed from the previous round in Misano and finished in sixth place, while Pramac’s Jorge Martín, who suffered a crash at this circuit earlier in the season, crossed the line behind him in seventh, helping Pramac Racing to become Independent Team Champions for 2021.
Espargaró's Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Márquez, winner of the previous two Grands Prix, didn't participate in the race after suffering a mild concussion in crash whilst training off-road in the lead up to the race. Hopefully the seven-time MotoGP™ champion will be back in action at the final race of the season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, on November 14.
2021's top independent rider, Johann Zarco
2021's top independent rider, Johann Zarco
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

MotoGP™ of the Algarve result (top five)

  1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 38m 17.720s
  2. Joan Mir (SPA) Suzuki +2.478s
  3. Jack Miller (AUS) Ducati +6.402s
  4. Álex Márquez (SPA) Honda +6.453s
  5. Johann Zarco (FRA) Ducati +7.882s

MotoGP™ World Championship standings (after 17 of 18 rouunds

  1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha 267 points
  2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 227
  3. Joan Mir (SPA) Suzuki 195
  4. Jack Miller (AUS) Ducati 165
  5. Johann Zarco (FRA) Ducati 163
Part of this story

Jack Miller

A race-winning MotoGP™ rider, Australia's Jack …

AustraliaAustralia

Álex Márquez

A world champion in both Moto3™ and Moto2™, …

SpainSpain

Johann Zarco

Already a winner of the Red Bull Rookies Cup and …

FranceFrance

Pol Espargaró

A Moto2™ world champion, the perseverance of Pol …

SpainSpain

Marc Márquez

Spaniard Marc Márquez is the youngest-ever …

SpainSpain

Jorge Martín

A former Moto3™ world champion and Red Bull …

SpainSpain
MotoGP
Red Bull Motorsports
Motorbike Road Racing