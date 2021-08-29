Red Bull Motorsports
MotoGP™ returned to the historic Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, for the first time since 2019. The bumper crowd of 67,000 fans witnessed an absorbing British MotoGP™, which delivered a thrilling last-lap battle for third between Ducati’s Jack Miller and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaró.
In the undoubted highlight of the afternoon’s racing, Miller managed to catch early leader Aleix Espargaró. Still, despite briefly leading with a few hundred metres remaining, he couldn’t hang on for a return to the top three in MotoGP™.
For Aleix Espargaró's younger brother Pol Espargaró, the weekend proved to be a breakthrough. After a trying start to his tenure at Repsol Honda, the Spanish rider wowed the Silverstone crowd in qualifying by scoring his third premier class pole position. The 2013 Moto2™ champion made a textbook start to lead the field onto the flat out Hanger Straight, followed by his brother Aleix.
Elder sibling Aleix Espargaró took the fight to Pol Espargaró in the early phase of the race, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo establishing third place, followed by Francesco Bagnaia and Miller. By lap four, Quartararo split the Espargaró brothers entering the Woodcote complex with the Ducati pair of Bagnaia and Miller looking strong behind the front three bikes.
One lap later, Quartararo seized the lead with Pol Espargaró, soon losing out to Aleix Espargaró – the big question was, could Pol Espargaró’s soft front tyre last the distance and give the Spaniard his first premier class podium with Honda?
The answer came with 12 laps remaining when Álex Rins relegated Pol Espargaró, on the sole remaining Repsol Honda following team-mate Marc Márquez early race retirement, to fourth. However, it wasn’t a case of diminishing returns for the younger Espargaró, who showed good pace to hold station one place shy of the podium.
Six-time premier class champion Marc Márquez may have exited his British MotoGP™ in a first-lap collision with Jorge Martín, but his younger brother Álex Márquez proved one to watch in the latter stages of the race as he placed his LCR Honda in seventh place with seven laps to go.
As well as Álex Márquez, Miller seemed to find some previously elusive late-race pace and honed in on Pol Espargaró’s fourth place, setting his fastest laps in the process. It didn't take long for Miller to snatch fourth place with six laps remaining as he reignited the race for the podium places.
Miller’s quest for his first top-three finish in five races ended at the chequered flag and just out of reach. The Australian engaged in a dramatic last-lap duel with eventual third place finisher Aleix Espargaró, who gave Aprilia its first premier class podium finish. Quartararo sealed a dominant victory to extend his championship lead, with Rins coming home in second.
Pol Espargaró can be satisfied with an excellent afternoon in England. Starting from pole, he aced his best result of the season so far, which was an eighth place in France, to hold on and take fifth ahead of a brilliant Brad Binder.
The South African Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, fresh from an unforgettable victory last time out at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, surged from 11th on the grid to end up sixth followed by another KTM in the shape of Iker Lecuona who enjoyed a second consecutive top 10 finish ahead of an impressive Álex Márquez in eighth.
MotoGP™ of Britain results
- Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha (FRA)
- Álex Rins – Suzuki (ESP)
- Aleix Espargaró – Aprilia (ESP)
- Jack Miller – Ducati (AUS)
- Pol Espargaró – Honda (ESP)
- Brad Binder – KTM (SA)
- Iker Lecuona – KTM (ESP)
- Álex Márquez – Honda (ESP)
- Joan Mir – Suzuki (ESP)
- Danilo Petrucci – KTM (ITA)
