The race for the MotoGP™ title is ON after big Catalan Grand Prix drama
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Andrea Dovizioso crashed out, Jack Miller emerged as the top Ducati rider and Takaaki Nakagami was top of the Hondas at the Catalan Grand Prix, leaving the MotoGP™ title race wide open.
Published on
The eighth round of the delayed 2020 MotoGP™ took place at the The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and there was more drama in the early stages, as the dynamic of the battle for the championship changed once again.
Heading into the race, Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso lead the MotoGP™ championship standings by a single point ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales, with Joan Mir just four points adrift. Dovizioso’s hopes of extending his points lead in Catalunya were dashed by an opening-lap crash with Johann Zarco, as Australia's Jack Miller took the honours as the top Ducati rider after finishing fifth.
Early-season pace-setter Fabio Quartararo took the win in Catalunya ahead of the Suzuki pairing of Joan Mir and Álex Rins, who became the 13th different rider to step onto the MotoGP™ podium in 2020.
Japan's Takaaki Nakagami continued his strong and consistent season as the top Honda rider by finishing seventh and maintaining his run of top 10 finishes in every race this season.
At the sharp end of the Riders Championship standings, Dovizioso has dropped all the way from first to fourth, 24 points behind new leader Quartararo, as a result of his crash. But with six races remaining in the MotoGP™ season, there's plenty of time for the Italian to turn things around and claim his first premier class title.
Six-time and reigning MotoGP™ champion Marc Márquez continues his recovery from an arm injury sustained at the opening round of the championship, but did make a return to the paddock for the first time since his accident on July 25.