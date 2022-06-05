Martin and Zarco on podium as Espargaro celebrates too soon in Catalunya

Red Bull Motorsports
Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo raced away with the MotoGP™ of Catalunya as the French rider took the lead from the front row and set off into the distance on the low-grip Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo.
But pole sitter Aleix Espargaro had a day to forget after bizarrely backing off on the final lap to celebrate second place, only to realise there was one lap remaining.
It was too late and the Aprilia rider had allowed Pramac duo of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco to wrap up second and third place while Joan Mir also jumped him to leave the Spaniard fifth. At a stroke, Aleix undid not only his brilliant pole position but also his hard work to keep ahead of the hard-charging Martin.
At the start of lap three, Martin on the Pramac GP22 out-braked Espargaro into first corner to take second place. Espargaro fought back, retaking second place with a pass at the same spot on Lap 10. As Espargaro began to struggle with tyre deg, Martin was back ahead on lap 16, only for Espargaro to retake P2 again with just four laps to go.
Then came his big mistake. As he took the chequered flag, Espargaro stopped and held his head in his hands, and cut a disconsolate figure as he headed to the pits.
It was an impressive return for Mir who made a brilliant start, the 2020 World Champion catching the eye as he glided his Suzuki through the field to move from seventeenth up to sixth place on the first lap.
Third place for Zarco helped the Frenchman to leapfrog Francesco Bagnaia into fourth overall in the world championship standings after the Italian wiped out on the first lap.
The Ducati rider – the winner last time out in Mugello – was starting in second but got away poorly and was collected by Takaaki Nakagami. The Japanese star had lost the front of his LCR Honda under braking on the slippery surface and crashed out, taking Bagnaia and Suzuki’s Alex Rins with him.
Tyre management was crucial on the surface, which also claimed both Gresini Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini as well as Factory Honda rider Stefan Bradl.
Impressing were KTM stars Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira who enjoyed a good tussle for points with the Portuguese rider running off off track at one point trying to overtake his team-mate. They finished 8th and 9th while Álex Márquez produced a strong run to rise from last place to 10th for LCR Honda. Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryl Binder were 11th and 12th, Jack Miller 14th with Raúl Fernandez (Tech3) taking the final points in 15th.
Quartararo is now 22 points clear in the championship of Espargaro, with Bastianini 53 adrift and 66 over Bagnaia. Next round is the MotoGP™ of Germany at the Sachsenring on June 19.
Results: Catalunya MotoGP™ Top 10
- Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
- Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22)
- Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22)
- Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
- Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
- Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
- Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
- Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16)
- Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16)
- Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V)
MotoGP™ World Championship Standings (Top 10)
- Fabio Quartararo 147pts
- Aleix Espargaro 125pts
- Enea Bastianini 94pts
- Johann Zarco 91pts
- Francesco Bagnaia 81pts
- Brad Binder 73pts
- Alex Rins 69pts
- Joan Mir 69pts
- Jack Miller 65pts
- Marc Márquez 60pts
