Zarco scorches to 2nd place as Miller takes 3rd for Ducati in Germany
Johann Zarco continued a strong run of form with another podium finish at the sweltering Sachsenring, as Jack Miller returned to the podium.
After 30 laps in the sweltering heat of the Sachsenring, Johann Zarco celebrated a fourth podium finish of the MotoGP™ season with a second place, as Jack Miller toasted a top-three result and Fabio Quartararo claimed his third victory of the year.
Quartararo dominated around the shortest circuit on the MotoGP™ calendar, whilst behind the French rider his compatriot Zarco followed up his third place finish last time out in Spain with another podium to keep his strong points-scoring run going.
In his final German MotoGP™ as a Ducati rider, Miller shrugged off a long-lap penalty and beat Aleix Espargaró to score his first podium since his second place at the French Grand Prix.
At the start of the race, by the time the field reached the opening left-hand corner to start the 30-lap German MotoGP™, championship leader Fabio Quartararo hit the front from his second-place starting slot, ahead of pole position-winner Francesco Bagnaia.
Further back, Zarco snatched third place halfway around lap two with a great move on Espargaró and set about catching the leading duo. Third quickly became second for Zarco, as Bagnaia spectacularly crashed out at Turn 1. He was followed into retirement by the Suzuki of Joan Mir.
In fifth place, Fabio Di Giannantonio continued to impress. The Italian rookie qualified in fourth and held fifth in the opening stages of the race. At the front, with 20 laps remaining, Quartararo's advantage over Zarco amounted to just over a second.
Running a medium compound rear tyre, Quartararo increased the gap over Zarco to around two seconds as the race approached the halfway point, while behind the leading pair Aprilia team-mates Espargaró and Maverick Viñales battled for third.
Charging back from a long-lap penalty, Ducati's Miller recovered well to put the pressure on the two Aprilias as he hunted for a second podium finish of the season.
With 13 laps remaining, Miller caught Viñales and passed the Spanish rider as he ran wide at Turn 8 and instantly dropped through the field with mechanical problems. Two laps later Miller caught the second Aprilia and set about hassling Espargaró for third place.
After a couple of attempts, Miller made his move with three laps left, as Espargaró ran wide at Turn 1. The Australian rider would hang on to take a hard-won third behind Zarco and Quartararo.
Brad Binder managed to score decent points for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Miller's new employers for 2023. The South African surged from 15th on the grid to take a seventh place finish, coming home ahead of Di Giannantonio. Binder’s team-mate Miguel Oliveira took ninth, with Enea Bastianini rounding out the top 10.
MotoGP™ of Germany results
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Johann Zarco (FRA) – Ducati
- Jack Miller (AUS) – Ducati
- Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia
- Luca Marini (ITA) – Ducati
- Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati
- Brad Binder (SA) – KTM
- Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) – Ducati
- Miguel Oliveira (SA) – KTM
- Enea Bastianini (ITA) – Ducati
