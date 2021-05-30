A thrilling race-long battle for the podium at the Italian MotoGP™ at the Mugello Circuit ended in joy for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira who claimed a hard-won podium finish, riding superbly to resist intense pressure from world champion Joan Mir , but it wasn’t quite as straightforward as it could have been.

As Fabio Quartararo claimed a dominant victory, Oliveira thought he'd secured second place at the flag, only to lose his runner-up spot after a last-lap infringement of track limits. Minutes later, as the riders cooled down in the pit lane, race organisers dramatically judged Mir to have also gone beyond the allowed track limits, thereby giving Oliveira his second place back.

Festivities and celebrations were muted in the hours before and following the event as it was announced that Moto3™ rider Jason Dupasquier passed away following injuries sustained during a crash in qualifying on Saturday. Prior to the start of the race, a minute’s silence was held and post-race celebrations were toned down with race winner Quartararo holding aloft a Swiss flag in Dupasquier’s honour.

Oliveira won, lost and won second place again in a matter of minutes © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

At the start of the 23-lap race, as bikes hurtled down the long drag into the braking zone for the first right-hand turn, it was the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia who snatched the lead from pole-position winner Quartararo, with the Pramac Ducati of Johann Zarco following in third, ahead of the chasing pack lead by Jack Miller .

One lap later and Honda’s Marc Márquez crashed out, shortly followed by leader Bagnaia, leaving Zarco to challenge Quartararo for the lead, which the Ducati rider quickly did using his bike’s superior top speed to pass on the lengthy 1.141km pit straight.

As Quartararo swapped the lead with Zarco, their battle allowed a resurgent Oliveira on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike, complete with brand-new frame, to move up into third. He soon found himself pulling away from Miller in fourth throughout the early laps as the Australian fell into the clutches of the two Suzuki bikes to shape the key battle of the first half of the 23-lap race.

Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira do battle at Mugello © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

By lap nine, Miller had been forced back into seventh and the Australian rider’s loss was Brad Binder’s gain. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing man followed his team-mate Oliveira deep into the top 10, passing Miller and looking to pursue the two Suzuki factory bikes of Mir and Rins.

With Quartararo pulling away at the front, the focus centred on the battle for second place. Oliveira hustled Zarco all the way around the 15-turn circuit as the race entered its second half. By lap 16 Mir and Rins had reeled in the battling Zarco and Oliveira to set up a four-way battle for the podium.

Oliveira made his move for second halfway around lap 16 to pass Zarco and make it stick – the KTM rider clearly feeling the heat from Mir and keen to put a bike between himself and the Spanish rider. Crucially, Oliveira was able to pull away from Zarco, because one lap later Mir moved up into third and began to chase down the Portuguese rider, soon followed by team-mate Rins.

KTM's Miguel Oliveira resisted intense pressure from Joan Mir © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Rins’s challenge came to an end as he crashed out at Turn 15, leaving Oliveira to resist massive pressure from Mir as the race entered the final couple of laps and Quartararo cantered to his third victory of the season.

Behind Quartararo, Oliveira capped a return to form for both himself and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing with a first podium of 2021 and his first visit to the top three since his victory in the final race of 2020.

Just outside the podium places, Zarco did well to hold onto a strong fourth position and the French rider remains second in the championship standings. The Pramac Ducati rider was followed home by a smooth Binder, who backed up KTM’s top-three return with a strong fifth place ahead of Miller. Danilo Petrucci came home a solid ninth place on home soil on the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing, making it three KTM bikes in the top 10, with Iker Lecuona bringing his machine home in 11th.

After two race wins on the bounce in Spain and France, it was a slightly more subdued afternoon for Ducati's Jack Miller who came home in sixth place. The Australian will be happy to bag points however, doing well to hang on in Italy, finish so strongly and stay in the hunt for the championship. He now sits just 31 points behind leader Quartararo as the riders head to the Catalan MotoGP™.

MotoGP™ of Italy results

Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha (FRA) Miguel Oliveira – KTM (POR) Joan Mir – Suzuki (SPA) Johann Zarco – Ducati (FRA) Brad Binder – KTM (SA) Jack Miller – Ducati (AUS) Aleix Espargaró – Aprilia (ESP) Maverick Viñales – Yamaha (ESP) Danilo Petrucci – KTM (ITA) Valentino Rossi –Yamaha (ITA)