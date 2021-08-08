Red Bull Motorsports
After a five-week summer break MotoGP™ returned at the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix and Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martín showed his early season injuries were a thing of the past with a dominant maiden MotoGP™ in just his sixth premier class start.
The Spanish rider started the season strongly with a third place finish at the Doha Grand Prix, but his formidable form was halted by a big crash during FP3 at the Grand Prix of Portugal, resulting in multiple fractures, after folding the front-end of his Ducati.
Martín was forced to miss four races and undergo three separate surgeries, but all that was ancient history as he took a stunning maiden pole position in Spielberg and followed it up with a first premier class win in a race that was red flagged following a dramatic second lap crash.
At the start of the race, Honda’s Marc Márquez made a lightning start from eighth on the grid and the six-time premier class champion was running fourth by lap two. The action at the sharp end of the field was fast and furious with nothing to choose between the top 10 riders with Francesco Bagnaia leading the pack and Jack Miller rounding out the top 10.
The race was abruptly halted on lap three as wild-card entrant Dani Pedrosa was involved in a dramatic incident with Lorenzo Savadori at turn three which resulted in a fiery collision between the two bikes, bringing out an instant red flag.
After a lengthy delay to attend to the burning track surface and then to dry the remains of the extinguishant that was laid down, it was time for start number two under grey skies and a threat of the rain that had visited Spielberg at various points over the weekend.
Starting once again from pole position Martín gave up his lead to the works Ducati of Miller. Others notable movers included the LCR Honda of Álex Márquez as the restarting Pedrosa held 15th place.
Miller and Martín proceeded to swap the lead throughout the opening laps at the Red Bull Ring with reigning champion Joan Mir joining the scrap as Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco did battle in fourth and fifth respectively.
By half-race distance it was a two-bike-battle for the lead with Martín leading Mir, the pair pulling away from Quartararo, Miller and Zarco. The big question was, did Martín have the tyres to hang on or did Mir have the pace to pounce and pass his compatriot?
Before that could be answered Miller crashed out of fourth at turn seven with 10 laps remaining promoting Takaaki Nakagami to fifth place as back at the front Martín had Mir well and truly beaten as the race entered its final three laps, and pulled away to stamp his authority on the race.
At the flag Martín claimed the victory ahead of Mir and Quartararo. Behind the podium places a real end-of-race scrap emerged between Zarco, Nakagai and a rapid Brad Binder who rode superbly for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, passing both the riders ahead of him to claim a superb fourth after staring 16th on the grid.
Ahead of the race, Binder had stated that a podium was in reach so fourth place proved a good day’s work for the South African. After his dramatic early race accident, Binder's temporary team-mate Pedrosa showed he still has what it takes to race in MotoGP™ and the KTM wild-card shrugged off a scary looking accident that stopped the race, regrouped and ended up a stellar 10th place at the flag.
Still recovering from the injury that ruled him out of racing for 581 days, Marc Márquez ended his Styrian Grand Prix in a solid eighth place with brother Álex one place behind in ninth after a strong afternoon's work on the LCR Honda.
MotoGP™ of Styria results
- Jorge Martin – Ducati (ESP)
- Joan Mir – Suzuki (ESP)
- Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha (FRA)
- Brad Binder – KTM (SA)
- Takaaki Nakagami – Honda (JPN)
- Johann Zarco – Ducati (FRA)
- Álex Rins – Suzuki (ESP)
- Marc Márquez – Honda (ESP)
- Álex Márquez – Honda (ESP)
- Dani Pedrosa – KTM (ESP)
