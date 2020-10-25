Pol Espargaró 4th for KTM and Johann Zarco is top Ducati in Teruel MotoGP™
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pol Espargaró claimed a fighting 4th ahead of top Ducati rider Johann Zarco in the Teruel MotoGP™ at MotorLand Aragón, as Franco Morbidelli wins.
For the second time in a week, the MotoGP™ field lined up at MotorLand Aragón – this time for the inaugural Teruel Grand Prix – and the dramatic, crazy 2020 MotoGP™ season continued to deliver thrills and spills, with the fight for the championship remaining wide open with three races remaining.
LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami started on pole position, becoming the first Japanese rider to score a premier class pole for 16 years. However, joy turned to despair for Nakagami, as, despite a superb start, the man who started the race on the edge of the battle for the championship lead crashed out after just a handful of corners.
On Lap 5, Álex Márquez set the fastest lap on his Repsol Honda, settling into fifth place and making light work of Maverick Viñales, as Franco Morbidelli led the early laps from Álex Rins, with Johann Zarco in a superb early third place on the satellite Ducati.
There would be no hat-trick of podiums for Márquez – the Spanish rider crashed out at the beginning of Lap 14, just as he was preparing for an assault on Joan Mir’s third place.
At the flag, Morbidelli claimed his second win of the season, ahead of Rins and Suzuki team-mate Mir. Zarco, after some superb defensive riding throughout the race, lost out on fourth place to a late charge from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pol Espargaró. The Frenchman had to settle for fifth, fending off a challenge from Miguel Oliveira to equal his second best result of the season after his podium at the Czech Grand Prix.
It was a good day for the KTM riders. Espargaró showed good pace to end up just one place off the podium and Oliveira missed out on beating Zarco to fifth place by just 0.038s. In the overall championship positions, the three-way battle for the honour of top KTM rider sees Espargaró remain the Austrian manufacturer's top rider, followed by Oliveira and Brad Binder.
With three races left to run in the 2020 MotoGP™ championship, the battle for the world title remains wide open. With early season pace-setters Fabio Quartararo and Andrea Dovizioso finishing in the minor points paying positions in Aragón, Mir not only retained, but extended his lead in the standings despite a winless season so far. Riders now head to the European MotoGP™ in Valencia with just 32 points separating the top six riders and 75 points up for grabs.