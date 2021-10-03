Marc Márquez storms to incredible 7th Grand Prix of the Americas victory

Red Bull Motorsports
Eight-time world champion Marc Márquez made it look easy as he took his second win of the 2021 MotoGP™ campaign at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, grabbing the holeshot on the opening run up the hill to turn one and leading every lap of the race on his way to victory.
Riders' Championship leader Fabio Quartararo was second in Texas, which means the Frenchman now has the chance to wrap up his first world championship at the next race in Misano. Standing in his way will be Francesco Bagnaia, who started from pole for Ducati, but struggled on the bumpy track before fighting back to finish third.
Marquez set the pace from the start and quickly set about building a comfortable lead. Quartararo gave chase, but Bagnaia dropped back to sixth while Alex Rins went the other way, jumping from seventh to third on the first lap.
Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martín also capitalised and was pushing Bagnaia for second place by lap six. The Italian held firm to keep ahead of his rival, as Martín's spirited challenge faded.
The Spaniard came under pressure from Jack Miller, who began pushing for third place, but as Bagnaia found his rhythm with eight laps to go, Miller's pace fell away and he conceded third place to his fellow Ducati rider. Miller's race ended in frustration, as he was passed by Rins, Enea Bastianini and clashed with Joan Mir before finishing eighth. The Australian made his feelings clear to the defending world champion on the slowdown lap.
Up front, Bagnaia chased down Martín and, under pressure, the rookie made a mistake, running wide and exceeding track limits. Bagnaia was through and Martín was then given a long-lap penalty for not surrendering enough time when he ran off track, dropping him to fifth as Rins inherited fourth.
Rookie Bastianini pounced to take sixth from under Mir's nose on the final lap, crossing the line just 0.137s in front.
Up front, it was all about Márquez, as he rode away to the chequered flag with a comfortable four-second lead. It's his (and Honda's) second victory this year after his return from a career-threatening injury in Jerez last year.
Quartararo heads to Misano with a 52-point lead in the Riders' Championship over Bagnaia and will be crowned the 2021 MotoGP™ world champion if he leaves the Emilia-Romagna race with a lead of more than 50 points.