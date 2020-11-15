Jack Miller bags dramatic Valencia podium as new MotoGP™ champion crowned
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Ducati’s Jack Miller has to settle for second place in Spain, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pol Espargaró claims another podium and Suzuki's Joan Mir clinches the MotoGP™ title.
For the second weekend in a row, the world's top motorcycle racers did battle at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo near Valencia, Spain for the Valencian Grand Prix, where after 27 laps a new MotoGP™ world champion was written into the history books and Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller enjoyed an incredible last lap duel with eventual winner Franco Morbidelli.
Six riders started the penultimate round of the much-revamped 2020 MotoGP™ championship in mathematical contention for the title, after an eventful season that's featured no less than nine different winners and the absence of reigning champion Marc Márquez, who sustained an injury during the opening round of the series.
At the chequered flag however, any slim hope of anyone other than championship leader Joan Mir becoming the newest premier class champion disappeared, as the Suzuki rider rode a canny race to finish seventh and become the 2020 MotoGP™ champion.
When the lights went out in Valencia, it was Morbidelli who started the best, converting his narrowly won pole position to lead from the Pramac Ducati of Miller throughout the opening laps, with the two KTMs of Pol Espargaró and Miguel Oliveria keeping pace in third and fourth.
Honda's Takaaki Nakagami split the two KTMs on Lap 11, promptly followed by Álex Rins – the latter desperate to keep his outside chance of a maiden MotoGP™ crown alive and deny his team-mate glory. By the halfway mark, Miller had managed to keep with leader Morbidelli's pace, maintaining a gap of under a second, as Nakagami remained in the hunt for a podium until a fall at Turn 14 denied the Japanese rider any chance of a maiden podium.
The final five laps were all about whether Miller had preserved his medium front tyre well enough and could use the extra straight-line speed of his Ducati to claim his first win of the 2020 season. The Australian duly heaped pressure on Morbidelli as the laps reeled off.
Miller snatched the lead on the final lap, as a titanic struggle played out, but Morbidelli managed to get back in front and fend off the Australian in one of the most enthralling duels of the year to win, leaving Miller to settle for his third podium finish of the year.
Espargaró continued Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's historic campaign with a second consecutive podium and was joined in the top 10 by team-mate Brad Binder who came home fifth, followed by Red Bull KTM Tech3's Oliveria.
With one race remaining in this dramatic 2020 MotoGP™ campaign, can Miller become the 10th winner of the year when the season comes to a close at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal next Sunday, November 22?