Pole position to a podium place for Zarco in Portugal
Ducati’s Johann Zarco claims his second podium of the year at the Portuguese MotoGP™ as Marc wins the battle of the Márquez brothers.
After a dramatic qualifying session, Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco ended up on pole position at the Algarve International Circuit. However, by the end of the first lap, the French rider was down to fourth as Joan Mir headed the field, followed by Fabio Quartararo, with Jack Miller leading the Ducati challenge in third.
By lap two, a recovering Zarco made his way by Miller to take third and keep tabs with the leading duo. Further back, in his home race, Miguel Oliveira headed the KTM’s in seventh, ahead of top Honda rider Pol Espargaró.
All eyes were on the fight for ninth by lap seven, as Pol Espargaró and Honda team-mate Marc Márquez slugged it out in some close-quarters racing, with championship leader Enea Bastianini enjoying a grandstand view of the inter-team battle. Márquez eventually triumphed and snatched ninth.
Towards the front of the field, a similarly heated three-bike fight for fifth place provided fourth place man Miller some respite, as ahead of the Australian, Zarco hunted down Mir in second.
Bastianini’s afternoon came to an end at turn eight with 14 laps remaining, as in the lower reaches of the top 10, Alex Márquez held eighth place ahead of brother Marc. In the battle for the podium places, Miller discovered some mid-race pace to draw in third place rider Zarco.
Third place became second for Zarco under braking for turn one at the start of lap 16, as he passed Mir, only to be quickly re-passed as the Ducati ran wide. This allowed Miller to catch the pair and make it a three-way scrap for the lead.
One lap later, at the beginning of lap 17, Zarco made a successful repeat of his attempted overtake, taking and consolidating second place, as behind, the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaró joined the fight for second place.
Everything changed with seven laps remaining as Miller made his move for third place entering turn one, only to lose control and slide into Mir, eliminating both riders from the race.
As the chequered flag approached, Aleix Espargaró pushed Zarco hard for second place but could find no way around the Pramac Ducati as Zarco defended artfully to bag 20 precious points, as up front Quartararo claimed a dominant victory.
Behind the top three, home fan favourite Oliveira took a solid fifth on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine. The entertaining duel for sixth between Alex and Marc Márquez went down to the wire, with the six-time premier class champion Marc just edging his brother at the line.
MotoGP™ of Portugal results
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Johann Zarco (FRA) – Ducati
- Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia
- Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki
- Miguel Oliveira (POR) – KTM
- Marc Márquez (ESP) – Honda
- Alex Márquez (ESP) – Honda
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Pol Espargaró (ESP) – Honda
- Maverick Viñales (ESP) – Aprilia
