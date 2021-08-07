Stefan Bradl says Marc Márquez is looking forward to winning more titles

Stefan Bradl has been a key man at the Repsol Honda Team since 2018. As a test and reserve rider, he keeps the team prepared for all situations and is responsible for leading the development of the upcoming bikes. We spoke to the German, who's also an expert commentator for MotoGP™ on ServusTV, about the team's 2021 season so far and how Marc Márquez is already looking ahead to the 2022 World Championship.

How would you rate the 2021 MotoGP™ season for Honda so far?

In all honesty, we haven't set the world alight. That’s the fairest assessment. Our expectations were much higher. All of the riders on Honda bikes are struggling to some extent and Marc Márquez is not back to his best yet – not to the point where you could say that he's fighting for the world title again. He was more like his old self at the MotoGP™ of Germany and continued his amazing run of wins record at the Sachsenring , but even though he's gradually getting back on track, it hasn't been a satisfactory season for Honda so far.

Marc Márquez celebrates an emotional return to MotoGP™ victory © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Have you been able to take advantage of the summer break to make changes and how much can you really achieve in that space of time?

It was very useful. We used the five-week break to take stock of our season, reset and look at where we could improve, particularly those areas that you don't have time to address during the course of a typical race weekend. We also held internal meetings to identify the optimal approach for moving ahead.

You return with a double-header at the Red Bull Ring , but historically Spielberg isn't a strong track for Honda...

I wouldn't say that: we’ve had victories in our grasp quite a few times.

But that only applies to Marc Márquez...

Yes, that's true. Marc's been Honda’s lead rider for some years, he's enjoyed amazing success and sets the standard for the whole team. And because he's the most successful rider, Honda has developed the bike to suit Marc. In fact, he's won everywhere except the Red Bull Ring.

Marc's top priority is to use the remaining races to get the motorcycle back where he wants it Stefan Bradl

What does that do to a rider when you have a track where you can't seem to win? Is it extra motivation or more like a curse?

Actually, I spoke to Marc about this a few minutes ago. He says it's going to be difficult to compete with the Ducatis around this track – not without taking a massive risk. In the past few years, Marc has come to the Red Bull Ring with a comfortable lead in the World Championship and hasn't needed to push everything down to the wire, but not this year. By the same token, he really wants to win here because he likes the country and the people and, of course, he has a great partner in Red Bull. The Ducatis are always in his way around here, though, making life difficult for him.

And now he also has to deal with last year's winners, KTM.

Yes, I agree. KTM look really strong and have won races with several riders. The team are racing at the top of MotoGP™ and seem to be getting a lot right.

Stefan Bradl racing on the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in 2020 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Will Marc Márquez be able to race for victory at the Red Bull Ring?

That's exactly why he's here, otherwise he'd stay at home – that’s what he just told me. Marc’s still carrying an injury and knows that he's still some way off his best, but he's getting better every week. He was able to do a lot of rehab work during the summer break and is fully motivated to start the second half of the season well. However, his top priority is to use the remaining races of the season to get the motorcycle back exactly where he wants it. He wants to be able to put everything into fighting for the title next year. Winning the 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship is top of Marc Márquez's list.

Three times Marc's missed out on a victory at the Red Bull Ring by just hundredths of a second. What can you take away from that experience as a rider and what's his strategy for winning this year's last corner battle?

In those situations, it's no longer about strategy – it’s MotoGP™. You're competing at the very highest level of motorsport. It's an extreme overtaking move on the last corner, on the last lap. As a rider, you experience a massive adrenaline rush, your heart starts really pumping and no matter what the result, you know it could have turned out differently. It's a question of instinct and luck.

Surely losing a MotoGP™ race on the very last corner must really hurt?

Being in the thick of the action is a great experience for any rider and we also know that it's what gives spectators goosebumps. It's where the legends are written. When you've given your best, then you can accept defeat from time to time.

The word in the paddock is that Honda is focussing on next season and we won't see any major developments on the current bike, so will Honda be a dominant force again in 2022?

I hope so. It's what we're working for and it's Marc's strategy, too. He says, 'OK, this year's title is out of reach, so let's concentrate completely on the next year'. He might win a few more races this season, but now he wants to improve the feeling of the bike and turn it into a championship winner. I'm convinced we'll see a different Marc Márquez in 2022.