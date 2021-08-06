MotoGP™ is back for a double-header of action on KTM’s home turf

The summer break is over for MotoGP™ and the riders will get back in the saddle at the Red Bull Ring for not one, but two, weekends of fast and furious competition at the Austrian circuit in Spielberg that's provided the stage for some classic MotoGP™ battles.

It all starts again this weekend with the Styrian Grand Prix, followed by the Austrian Grand Prix seven days later, both at the 2.683-mile Red Bull Ring, located in the picturesque surroundings of the Styrian mountains in what's one of the most visually stunning backdrops on the MotoGP™ calendar.

In 2020, the circuit hosted a double-header that turned out to be a brace of memorable races, especially for the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team, who scored a dramatic maiden victory on home soil at the Styrian Grand Prix, with Miguel Oliveira beating Ducati’s Jack Miller in a thrilling finish.

This year, Oliveira is riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and he's already tasted victory at the Catalan Grand Prix as well as scoring a superb second place at the Dutch TT just before the summer break. The Portuguese rider will be looking to build on the mid-season momentum and aims to go even faster than he did last year.

Looking back to last year I've already identified a couple of things which I would like to improve Miguel Oliveira

“I have good memories of the weekend when we won, but I was not perfect,” Oliveira revealed ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix. “Looking back to last year, I've already identified a couple of things which I would like to improve and this is positive. Even though we left as winners, I feel like we're coming into a completely different time, with more points than we had last year, so this changes the approach to the weekend. We have a lot of work to do and find our place in the field, hopefully at the top.”

The 2020 Styrian Grand Prix was also a landmark for Oliveira’s new employers, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Former rider Pol Espargaró stormed to a maiden premier class pole position, clocked the fastest lap and came home third in the race, scoring the team’s first top-three finish in MotoGP™ and joining Oliveira on the podium.

This year, Oliveira’s team-mate at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is Brad Binder , who's in his second season with the team. In 2020, Binder headed to the first race at the Red Bull Ring on the back of a superb maiden premier class victory at the Czech Grand Prix. Binder finished a solid fourth in the first Austrian race last year, and the South African is keen to rediscover the form that propelled him to his maiden victory and is eyeing up a return to the podium.

I'd definitely like to leave with a couple of podiums and that's definitely something that's in reach Brad Binder

“This track was good for me last year,” Binder confirmed. “I really enjoyed it and had a couple of good races. I made a mistake in the second one, but other than that it was all good. I’d definitely like to leave with a couple of podiums and that's definitely something that's in reach.”

An added bonus for the two races in Austria is the fact that fans will be welcomed back into the grandstands to witness the action first-hand. Last year, both the Austrian and Styrian races, along with almost all the season’s events, were held without fans present. For both weekends this year, however, the Red Bull Ring will be at full capacity.

Valentino Rossi will be competing at the Red Bull Ring for the final time © GEPA pictures / Red Bull Content Pool

This means that spectators at the Red Bull Ring double-header will witness the final time that Valentino Rossi will compete on Austrian soil. Undoubtedly one of the greatest riders ever to compete in motorcycle racing, the Italian recently announced that he'll retire at the end of the 2021 MotoGP™ campaign, bringing the curtain down on a career that includes 89 MotoGP™ race wins and domination of the sport in the first decade of the 21st century with seven premier class championships.

Another bonafide MotoGP™ legend will be on track in the form of Dani Pedrosa , who makes a sensational return to competition in Austria. One of the best riders of recent years, Pedrosa retired from full-time racing with 31 victories and 112 podium results from 13 seasons in the premier class between 2006 and 2018.

My focus for the race is to try to test the things we have on the bike in a race situation Dani Pedrosa

The Spanish ace has been working with KTM since 2019 to help develop the RC16, and he's relishing the opportunity to see what he and the bike can do in race conditions.

Speaking ahead of his wild card appearance at the Styrian Grand Prix, Pedrosa said: “It's been a long time since my last race and, of course, the mentality for a Grand Prix is very different to a test. My focus for the race is to test the things we have on the bike in a race situation.

"I wish to understand the requests riders might have for different sessions and technical features. It’s difficult to talk about my expectations after being so long away from competition. It might all click into a racing mentality, or it might not, but we’ll try to enjoy the weekend as much as we can.”