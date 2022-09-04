Bastianini bags 2nd place after a thrilling San Marino MotoGP™

Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia put on a classic MotoGP™ show as they battled for supremacy at Misano, with Bastianini losing out in a near photo finish after 27 laps of hard racing.

Despite scoring a stellar pole position at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Ducati’s Jack Miller could not convert it into a victory after an early-race crash scuppered his hopes.

Leading Bastianini away from the grid and holding the lead into the opening sequence of corners, Miller headed a Ducati one-two-three on the first lap. However, the Australian’s bid for victory ended on lap two with a crash at Turn 4.

Enea Bastianini leading the pack © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

This handed the lead to Bastianini, who made an incredible save at Turn 15 when a crash looked inevitable. The Italian was hotly pursued by Bagnaia, who eventually made his way around his compatriot on lap three. Bastianini’s second place became third as Maverick Viñales moved up a place on the Aprilia.

As things settled down following a breathless start to the race, Bastianini started to rediscover his pace, setting a fastest lap and closing in on the leading pair of Bagnaia and Viñales, followed by another Ducati in the form of Luca Marini.

The first major change in the leading quartet took place when Marini attempted to snatch the final podium place from Bastianini on lap 16, only for the Gresini Racing rider to resist and hold third position.

Gresini Racing rider Enea Bastianini in action at the San Marino MotoGP™ © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

With 10 laps remaining, the leading trio pulled clear from the chasing Marini, and on lap 20, Bastianini made his move on Viñales to take second and set about challenging Bagnaia for the lead.

Bastianini heaped the pressure on Bagnaia with a handful of laps remaining to set up a thrilling final lap, almost colliding with the works Ducati rider in an attempt to snatch the lead, before regrouping and resuming his bid for victory.

The battle in Misano went right to the line © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Ultimately after a tense final lap, Bagnaia held on for the win, surviving a near photo finish to cap a memorable duel and an entertaining San Marino MotoGP™ with Viñales rounding out the podium in third.

Brad Binder ended up as the top Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, coming home in eighth, whilst Álex Márquez rounded out the top 10 on his LCR Honda.

MotoGP™ of San Marino results

Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati Enea Bastianini (ITA) – Ducati Maverick Viñales (ESP) – Aprilia Luca Marini (ITA) – Ducati Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha Aleix Espargaró (ESP) – Aprilia Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki Brad Binder (SA) – KTM Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati Álex Márquez (ESP) – Honda