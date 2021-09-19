Red Bull Motorsports
Esponsorama Racing’s Enea Bastianini has enjoyed a solid first season in the premier class of world motorcycle racing, but nobody was prepared for the star ride the 23-year-old Italian would execute on home soil at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Bastianini's season highlight prior to the 14th race of the season on Italy's coastal Rimini region was a a sixth place in the previous Aragon MotoGP™, however it became apparent early on in the 27 lap San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix that something very special was under way.
Starting 11th on the grid, Bastianini turned in a ride that would belie his lack of MotoGP™ experience and scorched through the field on his two-year-old Ducati to end up with eventual first place man Francesco Bagnaia and second place finisher Fabio Quartararo well within his sights on the track.
Aragon race winner Bagnaia started the afternoon at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli from pole position with Ducati team-mate Jack Miller alongside in second place, and as the pack swept through the opening right-left sequence of turns it was Bagnaia who held his lead ahead of Miller.
Six-time premier class champion Marc Márquez made a blistering start from sixth on the grid to challenge championship leader Quartararo for third place before losing out to a fast-starting Jorge Martín. And it was the battle between the Pramac Ducati of Martín and Quartraro that brought the opening stages to life until Martín pushed too hard and hit the dirt at Turn 14 on lap four.
Another fast starter was rookie Bastianini who carved through the field from 11th position, continuing his auspicious pace shown at the Aragon MotoGP™. By lap sixth the Italian was fourth, ahead of Márquez, meanwhile, second place Miller started to eat into Bagnaia’s considerable lead as Bastianini pulled away from Márquez to consolidate fourth in what was proving to be a breakout race for the Ducati rider.
With 10 laps remaining the top three consisted of Bagnaia, Quartararo and Miller with a tight battle for second shaping up. Behind this battle was fourth place man Bastianini sensationally catching Miller in third and setting the fastest lap of the race in the process.
As Quartraro reeled in Bagnaia at the front, all eyes were on Bastianini who just went faster and faster, catching Miller and snatching third place with a great pass on lap 19 of 27, and as the laps counted down the Ducati rider remained the fastest man on track.
As the race entered the final four laps, Bastianini had the battle for the lead in sight as Quartararo harried Bagnaia and by the final lap of the race, as Bagnaia hung on to win, Bastianini crossed the line just over four seconds behind Quartararo to seal a stunning podium.
One place back from the elated Bagnaia, Márquez took a solid fourth place with Miller ending up fifth and Honda’s Pol Espargaró finishing in a hard fought seventh.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder once again made notable progress through the field. The Austrian MotoGP™ victor proved to be the best of the KTM’s in Misano, and after starting 16th, ended his afternoon in a points paying position, claiming ninth at the flag.
MotoGP™ of San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix results
- Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati (ITA)
- Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha (FRA)
- Enea Bastianini – Ducati (ITA)
- Marc Márquez – Honda (ESP)
- Jack Miller – Ducati (AUS)
- Joan Mir – Suzuki (ESP)
- Pol Espargaró – Honda (ESP)
- Aleix Espargaró – Aprilia (ESP)
- Brad Binder – KTM (SA)
- Takaaki Nakagami – (JPN)
