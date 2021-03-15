MotoGP™ 2021 promises to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable years of premier-class motorcycle racing yet.

Last year, despite the challenges of the global situation, the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship organisers were able to serve up a classic season of intense competition as, for the first time since 1986, the entire schedule was hosted on European soil.

To recap: when the season eventually got underway at Jerez, Spain in July, six-time reigning champion Marc Márquez crashed out and didn't race again in 2020. Nine different riders tasted victory, including maiden wins for Fabio Quartararo , Brad Binder , Miguel Oliveira , Franco Morbidelli and Joan Mir . Suzuki's Mir claimed his first premier-class title with a single Grand Prix win, while Ducati took the constructor’s crown.

On paper, the 2021 MotoGP™ season hints at a return to some normality, beginning with a double-header at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar on March 28 and ending up, a total of 19 races later, at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia in mid November.

With the conclusion of the pre–season Qatar MotoGP™ Official Test and ahead of the fast-and-furious resumption of one of motorsport’s greatest spectacles, here are some key headlines and potential storylines to look out for in 2021…

1. Miller and Ducati certain to make waves

Ducati's Jack Miller lets off some steam in pre-season testing © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Both Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia have moved from the Pramac Ducati team to the storied factory Ducati squad, and for Miller the step up caps off three podium-rich years with Ducati’s satellite outfit. In 2020, outgoing Ducati team-leader Andrea Dovizioso’s quest for his maiden MotoGP™ title proved out of reach once again and the Italian will take a year’s sabbatical allowing Miller to take up the mantle.

Following the Qatar MotoGP™ Official Test, Miller ended up top of the times with a new lap record, ahead of a trio of Yamahas. Encouragingly for Ducati, his new team-mate Bagnaia ended up fifth fastest and the Pramac Ducati machine of Johann Zarco performed well, ending up inside the top 10.

Ducati Racing boss Davide Tardozzi gave the test ‘nine out of 10’, so the Italian squad are clearly happy heading into the new season. They'll be looking to claim that first elusive rider’s title since 2007 and end the drought.

2. Return of six-time MotoGP™ champion Marc Márquez

When will Honda's Marc Márquez ride this again? © Repsol Honda Team/Red Bull Content Pool

Honda’s Marc Márquez started the delayed 2020 season hunting for a fifth consecutive MotoGP™ title. His season ended in the latter stages of the opening race with a crash and a fractured humerus. Far from being a straightforward recovery for one of the greatest racers of all time, the Spanish rider was forced to sit the remainder of the season out and his path back to MotoGP™ remains uncertain.

The Spaniard has been battling to overcome complications to the injury and get fit for Grand Prix action with his racing return described as ‘gradual’. While he missed the pre-season test in Qatar, Márquez is making progress, and has recently been given the all clear 10 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus.

The world will be waiting with bated breath to see when he can get back on his Honda RC213V and return to winning ways. When will it be and how quickly will he be back on top of the podium?

3. Can Pol Espargaró challenge for the title with Honda?

Honda new boy Pol Espargaró during pre-season testing © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Following a steep season-long learning curve which yielded a podium and solid performances in the Repsol Honda camp, Álex Márquez moves across to LCR Honda with Takaaki Nakagami . The move makes room for ex-Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Pol Espargaró , who ended 2020 as top KTM rider.

By joining one of MotoGP™'s most successful teams, 2013 Moto2 champion Espargaró will be looking to win his first premier class race in 2021. Judging by his pre-season performance on the Repsol Honda, the Spanish rider is getting the feel of the singular RC213V; he ended the Qatar MotoGP™ Official Test a solid 10th fastest.

"With just four days of testing, we've done very well,” commented Espargaró after the pre-season test run. With Marc Márquez’s Grand Prix return still up in the air, he could be leading the Honda charge when the lights go out in Qatar on March 28.

4. Tech3 KTM Factory Racing expectations are high after dream 2020

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing's Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona © Rob Gray/Red Bull Content Pool

At various points in 2020, both KTM teams wowed fans and rivals alike with one of the breakout stories of the season being Miguel Oliveira’s brace of wins for Tech3 KTM Factory. The Portuguese rider triumphed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria in one of the most dramatic MotoGP™ races in years before ending the season on home turf taking pole position and victory .

That wasn’t all. Oliveira suffered only one retirement and scored regular top-10 performances, earning him a move to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing squad. He'll be replaced by race winner and ex-Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci who'll be keen to prove he can continue the team’s upward trajectory alongside Spanish youngster Iker Lecuona, who will want to build on a series of solid finishes from 2020.

5. Wins and podiums for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing?

Can Brad Binder win again for KTM in 2021? © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

2020 was a landmark year for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The Austrian team bagged their maiden MotoGP™ win with Brad Binder at the Czech Grand Prix and helped KTM to finish the season just two points behind Suzuki in the constructor’s standings.

In 2021, they retain the services of the rapid South African Binder, while double premier class winner Miguel Oliveira joins fresh from his incredible year with the sister KTM team Tech3. Competition between the two chargers will be intense as the battle for top dog will rage and KTM will look to boost their position in the constructor’s rankings.

6. A return to relative normality… hopefully

Mika Kallio at Finland's Kymi Ring © Isak Kullman/Red Bull Content Pool

Amid the disruption of the past 12 months, the fact a full season of MotoGP™ racing was pulled off, let alone one of the most dramatic in decades, was a reason to be positive.

While the potential for complications and cancellations still looms in 2021, governing body Dorna have announced a full, worldwide season, with highlights including the reintroduction of the Finnish Grand Prix after a 38-year absence.