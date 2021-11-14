Red Bull Motorsports
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
MotoGP
Jorge Martín and Jack Miller help Ducati to historic 1-2-3 in Valencia
The Valencia MotoGP™ was action-packed, with Francesco Bagnaia winning, Jorge Martín scoring top rookie and Valentino Rossi retiring, while Remy Gardner became Moto2 champ.
It was an exciting day at the MotoGP™ of Valencia as Ducati claimed their first-ever one-two-three finish and a resilient ride from Jorge Martín handed the Spaniard the coveted crown of Rookie of the Season. And in Moto2, Remy Gardner kept his cool to win the championship.
But all eyes were on Valentino Rossi as The Doctor held his last surgery, taking the chequered flag for the final time after 432 grand prix starts, 115 race wins and nine world titles – the only rider to have won World Championships in four classes: 125, 250, 500 and MotoGP™. There were celebrations on and off the track. Sebastien Ogier and Casey Stoner were among the first to wish him a happy retirement, alongside Rossi’s sporting hero and pal Ronaldo, who presented Rossi with a replica Inter shirt. All nine of the bikes Rossi rode to his championships were lined up for a photo op.
As he finished 10th, Vale was mobbed by the other riders, many of whom were not born when he was first winning titles and had grown up idolising the Italian. Race winner Francesco Bagnaia took his fourth race of the season wearing the 'Che Spettacolo' helmet design that his mentor wore for his 2004 championship triumph.
With Honda stars Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró sidelined by injury – the latter after a nasty high-sider in FP3 – Martín shone by claiming his fourth pole of the season with a brave run in qualifying. The young Spaniard made a perfect launch off the line to take the holeshot going into the first corner, only for Jack Miller to seize the lead at the start of lap two. Martín hit back to reclaim the lead and Miller became embroiled in a battle with Joan Mir.
Martín then came under pressure from Bagnaia and Alex Rins, who had muscled past Miller and Mir. Bagnaia and Rins traded places before lap 11 when the Suzuki star crashed for the sixth race this season. That left Bagnaia free to push Martín, and on lap 16, he found a way past and began building a clear lead.
On the next lap, Miller finally slipped past Joan Mir at Turn 2 to take third place and set his sights on the leading duo with nine laps to go. In the closing laps, Martín came within striking range of the Australian but held firm to claim his fourth podium of the season and claim the Rookie of the Year title.
Third place was enough to give Miller fourth overall in the final MotoGP™ world championship standings ahead of Johann Zarco. And the first-ever Ducati one-two-three finish was the final flourish for the Italian teams' victory in the constructors' world championship.
Gardner claims his Moto2 crown
Raúl Fernández was the first to congratulate Remy Gardner, who became only the second son of a world champion to become a world champion himself after Kenny Robert Jr in 2000. This was after the Moto2 World Championship came down to a dramatic finale between Red Bull Ajo KTM team-mates Fernández and Gardner. The Australian had the edge as to win the title, Fernández had to take top spot in the race and hoped that somehow Gardner finished 14th or lower.
A crash between Marco Bezzecchi, Xavi Vierge and Lorenzo Baldassarri caused a delay as a big oil spill was cleared up, and the race was shortened to 16 laps from 25 for the restart. Pole sitter Simone Corsi had taken the lead from Fernández, and Gardner had dropped to 15th.
At the restart, Augusto Fernández took the lead followed by Raúl Fernández and Fabio Di Giannantonio, but Raúl surged ahead at Turn 6 on lap two. He continued to trade the lead with Augusto and Di Giannantonio to the end but crossed the line in the lead by 0.5s to claim his eighth win of the season. He'd done his utmost, but Gardner produced a calm and controlled performance to finish 10th and take the world championship.
MotoGP™ of Valencia Result (Top 10)
- Francesco Bagnaia, ITA, Ducati Team (GP21) 0:41:15.481 25pts
- Jorge Martín, ESP, Pramac Ducati (GP21) +0.489s 20pts
- Jack Miller, AUS, Ducati Team (GP21) +0.823s 16pts
- Joan Mir, Suzuki, +5.214s 13pts
- Fabio Quartararo, FRA, Yamaha Factory Racing, (YZR-M1) +5.439s 11pts
- Johann Zarco, Ducati, 10pts
- Brad Binder, KTM, +8.437s 9pts
- Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +10.933s 8pts
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +12.651s 7pts
- Valentino Rossi, Yamaha, +13.468s 6pts
MotoGP™ World Championship Standings
- Fabio Quartararo, FRA, Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 278pts
- Francesco Bagnaia, ITA, Ducati Team (GP21) 252pts
- Joan Mir, ESP, Suzuki Factory Racing (GSX-RR) 208pts
- Jack Miller, AUS, Ducati Team (GP21) 181pts
- Johann Zarco, FRA, Pramac Ducati (GP21) 173pts
- Brad Binder, RSA, Red Bull KTM (RC16) 151pts
- Marc Márquez, ESP, Repsol Honda (RC213V) 142pts
- Aleix Espargaró, ESP, Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 120pts
- Jorge Martín, ESP, Pramac Ducati (GP21) 111pts
- Maverick Viñales, ESP, Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 106pts
- Enea Bastianini, ITA, Avintia Ducati (GP19) 102pts
- Pol Espargaró, ESP, Repsol Honda (RC213V) 100pts
- Álex Rins, ESP, Suzuki Factory Racing (GSX-RR) 99pts
- Miguel Oliveira, POR, Red Bull KTM (RC16) 94pts
- Takaaki Nakagami, JPN, LCR Honda (RC213V) 76pts
- Álex Márquez, ESP, LCR Honda (RC213V) 70pts
- Franco Morbidelli, ITA, Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 47pts
- Valentino Rossi, ITA, Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 44pts
- Luca Marini, ITA, Sky VR46 Avintia Ducati (GP19) 41pts
- Iker Lecuona, ESP, KTM Tech3 (RC16) 39pts
- Danilo Petrucci, ITA, KTM Tech3 (RC16) 37pts
- Stefan Bradl, GER, Repsol Honda (RC213V) 14pts
- Michele Pirro, ITA, Ducati Team (GP21) 12pts
- Andrea Dovizioso, ITA, Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12pts
- Dani Pedrosa, ESP, Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6pts
- Lorenzo Savadori, ITA, Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 4pts
- Tito Rabat, ESP, Pramac Ducati (GP21) 1pts