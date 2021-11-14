First ever Ducati 1-2-3 finish
Jorge Martín and Jack Miller help Ducati to historic 1-2-3 in Valencia

The Valencia MotoGP™ was action-packed, with Francesco Bagnaia winning, Jorge Martín scoring top rookie and Valentino Rossi retiring, while Remy Gardner became Moto2 champ.
Written by Paul Keith
Published on
It was an exciting day at the MotoGP™ of Valencia as Ducati claimed their first-ever one-two-three finish and a resilient ride from Jorge Martín handed the Spaniard the coveted crown of Rookie of the Season. And in Moto2, Remy Gardner kept his cool to win the championship.
But all eyes were on Valentino Rossi as The Doctor held his last surgery, taking the chequered flag for the final time after 432 grand prix starts, 115 race wins and nine world titles – the only rider to have won World Championships in four classes: 125, 250, 500 and MotoGP™. There were celebrations on and off the track. Sebastien Ogier and Casey Stoner were among the first to wish him a happy retirement, alongside Rossi’s sporting hero and pal Ronaldo, who presented Rossi with a replica Inter shirt. All nine of the bikes Rossi rode to his championships were lined up for a photo op.
Jorge Martín celebrates P2 and Rookie of the Season at the MotoGP™ of Valencia.
Let the good times flow: Jorge Martín
As he finished 10th, Vale was mobbed by the other riders, many of whom were not born when he was first winning titles and had grown up idolising the Italian. Race winner Francesco Bagnaia took his fourth race of the season wearing the 'Che Spettacolo' helmet design that his mentor wore for his 2004 championship triumph.
With Honda stars Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró sidelined by injury – the latter after a nasty high-sider in FP3 – Martín shone by claiming his fourth pole of the season with a brave run in qualifying. The young Spaniard made a perfect launch off the line to take the holeshot going into the first corner, only for Jack Miller to seize the lead at the start of lap two. Martín hit back to reclaim the lead and Miller became embroiled in a battle with Joan Mir.
Jorge Martín leads the opening half of the Valencia MotoGP™
Jorge Martín set the early pace at the Valencia MotoGP™
Martín then came under pressure from Bagnaia and Alex Rins, who had muscled past Miller and Mir. Bagnaia and Rins traded places before lap 11 when the Suzuki star crashed for the sixth race this season. That left Bagnaia free to push Martín, and on lap 16, he found a way past and began building a clear lead.
On the next lap, Miller finally slipped past Joan Mir at Turn 2 to take third place and set his sights on the leading duo with nine laps to go. In the closing laps, Martín came within striking range of the Australian but held firm to claim his fourth podium of the season and claim the Rookie of the Year title.
Jorge Martín and Jack Miller congratulate each other at the end of the Valencia MotoGP™.
Jorge Martín and Jack Miller congratulate each other in Valencia
Third place was enough to give Miller fourth overall in the final MotoGP™ world championship standings ahead of Johann Zarco. And the first-ever Ducati one-two-three finish was the final flourish for the Italian teams' victory in the constructors' world championship.

Gardner claims his Moto2 crown

Raúl Fernández was the first to congratulate Remy Gardner, who became only the second son of a world champion to become a world champion himself after Kenny Robert Jr in 2000. This was after the Moto2 World Championship came down to a dramatic finale between Red Bull Ajo KTM team-mates Fernández and Gardner. The Australian had the edge as to win the title, Fernández had to take top spot in the race and hoped that somehow Gardner finished 14th or lower.
Remy Gardner is the new Moto2 world champion.
Remy Gardner is the new Moto2 world champion
A crash between Marco Bezzecchi, Xavi Vierge and Lorenzo Baldassarri caused a delay as a big oil spill was cleared up, and the race was shortened to 16 laps from 25 for the restart. Pole sitter Simone Corsi had taken the lead from Fernández, and Gardner had dropped to 15th.
At the restart, Augusto Fernández took the lead followed by Raúl Fernández and Fabio Di Giannantonio, but Raúl surged ahead at Turn 6 on lap two. He continued to trade the lead with Augusto and Di Giannantonio to the end but crossed the line in the lead by 0.5s to claim his eighth win of the season. He'd done his utmost, but Gardner produced a calm and controlled performance to finish 10th and take the world championship.
New Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner sets off on a lap of honour around the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.
Newly crowned Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner sets off on a lap of honour
MotoGP™ of Valencia Result (Top 10)

  1. Francesco Bagnaia, ITA, Ducati Team (GP21) 0:41:15.481 25pts
  2. Jorge Martín, ESP, Pramac Ducati (GP21) +0.489s 20pts
  3. Jack Miller, AUS, Ducati Team (GP21) +0.823s 16pts
  4. Joan Mir, Suzuki, +5.214s 13pts
  5. Fabio Quartararo, FRA, Yamaha Factory Racing, (YZR-M1) +5.439s 11pts
  6. Johann Zarco, Ducati, 10pts
  7. Brad Binder, KTM, +8.437s 9pts
  8. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +10.933s 8pts
  9. Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +12.651s 7pts
  10. Valentino Rossi, Yamaha, +13.468s 6pts

MotoGP™ World Championship Standings

  1. Fabio Quartararo, FRA, Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 278pts
  2. Francesco Bagnaia, ITA, Ducati Team (GP21) 252pts
  3. Joan Mir, ESP, Suzuki Factory Racing (GSX-RR) 208pts
  4. Jack Miller, AUS, Ducati Team (GP21) 181pts
  5. Johann Zarco, FRA, Pramac Ducati (GP21) 173pts
  6. Brad Binder, RSA, Red Bull KTM (RC16) 151pts
  7. Marc Márquez, ESP, Repsol Honda (RC213V) 142pts
  8. Aleix Espargaró, ESP, Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 120pts
  9. Jorge Martín, ESP, Pramac Ducati (GP21) 111pts
  10. Maverick Viñales, ESP, Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 106pts
  11. Enea Bastianini, ITA, Avintia Ducati (GP19) 102pts
  12. Pol Espargaró, ESP, Repsol Honda (RC213V) 100pts
  13. Álex Rins, ESP, Suzuki Factory Racing (GSX-RR) 99pts
  14. Miguel Oliveira, POR, Red Bull KTM (RC16) 94pts
  15. Takaaki Nakagami, JPN, LCR Honda (RC213V) 76pts
  16. Álex Márquez, ESP, LCR Honda (RC213V) 70pts
  17. Franco Morbidelli, ITA, Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 47pts
  18. Valentino Rossi, ITA, Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 44pts
  19. Luca Marini, ITA, Sky VR46 Avintia Ducati (GP19) 41pts
  20. Iker Lecuona, ESP, KTM Tech3 (RC16) 39pts
  21. Danilo Petrucci, ITA, KTM Tech3 (RC16) 37pts
  22. Stefan Bradl, GER, Repsol Honda (RC213V) 14pts
  23. Michele Pirro, ITA, Ducati Team (GP21) 12pts
  24. Andrea Dovizioso, ITA, Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12pts
  25. Dani Pedrosa, ESP, Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6pts
  26. Lorenzo Savadori, ITA, Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 4pts
  27. Tito Rabat, ESP, Pramac Ducati (GP21) 1pts
