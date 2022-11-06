Brilliant Binder signs off 2022 in style with a stunning 2nd in Valencia

Red Bull Motorsports
Brad Binder signed off 2022 in style at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, underlining his reputation of delivering the big points on Sunday afternoons. Starting seventh, the South African carved through the pack, almost catching eventual winner Álex Rins at the flag.
Binder confirmed his third podium finish of the year with some serious pace and clinical overtaking to provide the thrills, as Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia managed to claim his maiden premier class title.
Jorge Martín started the final race of the season from pole, making a decent getaway, only to be passed by a fast-starting Rins, who slipped into an early lead, as Marc Márquez held third, falling back one place from his impressive qualifying result.
On lap two, the two title contenders Fabio Quartararo and Bagnaia engaged in some close quarter dueling, making contact at one point and allowing the leading quartet of bikes, headed by Rins, and with Jack Miller in fourth, to pull away.
Behind the battling title hopefuls, Binder looked strong in the early laps, holding onto his qualifying position of seventh on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, with a grandstand view of the battle in front.
Retirement for Aleix Espargaró on lap six ensured third place in the championship standings for Enea Bastianini, as up front Martín settled into Rins’ slipstream, setting fastest laps in the process, with Miller making it into the top three.
Binder made his way around Bagnaia on lap nine to move up into sixth place as Márquez crashed out from a podium position two laps later, promoting the South African to fifth. In third place, Miller, Binder’s team-mate for 2023, extended the gap over fourth place man Quartararo in the hunt for Martín.
As the race entered its second half, Binder became the rider to watch. The KTM man turned in back-to-back fastest laps in the pursuit of Quartararo, who in turn was catching Miller in third and needing to win the race to have any hope of claiming a second consecutive MotoGP™ title.
With 11 laps remaining Binder was right with Quartararo, as KTM team-mate Miguel Oliveira passed Bagnaia to claim sixth in his final race for the Austrian manufacturer. Binder made his move on Quartararo one lap later at turn two to claim fourth, with plenty of pace and plenty of laps to potentially snatch a third place finish or better.
By lap 21 of 27, the battle for second place came to the boil as Binder caught third place rider Miller. Ahead of the future KTM team-mates, Martín kept leader Rins honest, and Binder overhauled Miller on lap 23 to take third place.
Miller’s season ended in a cloud of dust in the gravel at turn 11 moments after Binder relegated the Australian to fourth. Binder then went about heaping pressure on Martín in the quest for second place as the chequered flag approached.
Binder made his move at turn four with two laps remaining, snatching second place in style from Martín and slotting in just seven tenths of a second between race leader Rins.
Despite taking chunks of time out of race-long leader Rins on the final lap, Binder couldn’t catch the Spanish rider, who hung on to give Suzuki victory in the Japanese manufacturer’s final premier class Grand Prix. Martín completed the podium, as Bagnaia did enough to claim the MotoGP™ title, coming home ninth.
Oliveira signed off for KTM with a solid fifth place in Valencia, and Bastianini consolidated third place in the championship standings with eighth place, in his final race for Gresini Racing, before becoming a works Ducati rider in 2023.
MotoGP™ of Valencia results
- Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki
- Brad Binder (SA) – KTM
- Jorge Martín (ESP) – Ducati
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Miguel Oliveira (POR) – KTM
- Joan Mir (ESP) – Suzuki
- Luca Marini (ITA) – Ducati
- Enea Bastianini (ITA) – Ducati
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Franco Morbidelli (ITA) – Yamaha
