Virtual Styrian Green Carpet: See the stars of MotoGP™ live and up close
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Published on
At the Styrian Grand Prix you can meet riders from the motorcycle world championship live and even get to chat with them. Get your backstage pass for the special web session now.
On August 20 and 21, the Motorcycle Racing World Championship is hosting a very special online meeting. With the Virtual Styrian Green Carpet you can be there live when the stars of MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ arrive at the Red Bull Ring for next weekend's Styrian MotoGP™. On the way to meet up with their teams, the riders will make a pit stop to chat with you via the screen.
- The Virtual Styrian Green Carpet for MotoGP™ will take place on Thursday, August 20 from 12.20pm to 2.15pm CEST.
- Events for Moto2™ and Moto3™ then follow on Friday, August 21 from 4.15pm to 5.35pm and then 6.00pm to 6.35pm CEST.
Please note: In order to be able to take part, you'll be invited to a Microsoft Teams online meeting. You can't buy this Backstage Pass, only win it. First, you must register below and then the lucky participants will then be drawn from all registrations and notified by email one to two days before the online meeting.
Register for the Virtual Styrian Green Carpet now: