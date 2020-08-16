On August 20 and 21, the Motorcycle Racing World Championship is hosting a very special online meeting. With the Virtual Styrian Green Carpet you can be there live when the stars of MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ arrive at the Red Bull Ring for next weekend's Styrian MotoGP™. On the way to meet up with their teams, the riders will make a pit stop to chat with you via the screen.