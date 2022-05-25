Stage two of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022, the Rumble, gave competing teams a chance to prove themselves before the knockout stage in a series of best-of-one double round-robin games. MSI 2022 has been as exciting, chaotic and intense as ever, with T1, G2 Esports, Royal Never Give Up, Evil Geniuses, PSG Talon and Saigon Buffalo descending on the Rift.

Day one opened with T1 and G2 facing off in a tense match. The odds swapped constantly between the two teams, as they played to their strengths and utilised all that the Rift had to offer. As the two well-matched teams repeatedly cancelled each other out, it took 11 minutes for the second kill after T1's first blood. Eventually, G2 took the win and secured another game to extend their streak to 21-0, while T1 warmed up for their next fight.

Having strengthened their resolve, T1 took on PSG Talon with renewed energy. They claimed first blood with incredible speed, building a 3k gold lead by 12 minutes and a further 7k by the 20 minutes mark. PSG aimed for both Barons, but each time it began to look possible for the team to take it down, T1 appeared and secured the bag within seconds. T1 were relentless in this slam-dunk match, assuring fans they were back on track by the end of day one.

Storming ahead

G2 are ready for their next battle © Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games

G2's second match was against RNG and they weren't about to let that win-streak slip away. Although RNG held their own for the first half of the match, G2 were persistent, grinding up a 2k gold lead by the first Baron spawn. After securing both Barons, G2 used their heightened abilities to drive RNG back, pushing hard against any attacks and drawing the game to a dramatic close.

At the end of the first day, G2 extended their win record across the League of Legends European Championship Spring Playoffs and MSI to 22 matches, and, at this stage, were the only team with no losses at MSI.

Going into day two, both teams had plenty of confidence after solid first-day performances. G2 were up first, in a match against North America’s Evil Geniuses, in which first blood was quickly claimed by Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski. The game was particularly intense, full of tight skirmishes, with G2 claiming a double kill and a Drake in one fell swoop. Towards the end of the game, G2 secured another Drake, wiping out four members of EG in the backlash and storming through to a win. G2 were now unbeaten for their 23rd match in a row.

T1 came into their first match of the day against SGB with added attitude, making some risky plays in the top and bottom lane shortly after the clock started ticking. Fortunately, these went in their favour, as they picked up two kills simultaneously in each play. Although SGB started fairly strong, T1 continued to dominate throughout, ending the game with the buffs from the final Baron and securing win number two.

Clash of titans

RNG were up next against T1 and they came out fighting. T1 held firm initially, claiming first blood and the Rift Herald. After that it was a race to the finish, with T1 securing Drakes and a Baron, and defending against some decisive kills from RNG. Sadly, the pressure from RNG's Soul Drake and Baron combination was too much and T1 bowed out after a solid 32 minutes.

Continuing their run at Rift supremacy, G2 came out of day two undefeated once again after a second win against SGB. The game tipped in G2's favour fairly early on and lasted just 23 minutes as they stretched their lead, cinched a Baron and barged into SGB's base in a particularly skilful win.

In arguably their best game of the Rumble, T1 showed their true colours during day three's match against EG. From a savage first blood to a decisive team fight win, T1 looked stronger than ever against EG, who put up a good fight. As the game progressed, things looked tight, but T1 secured a crucial Baron and pressed EG in the mid lane until yet another victory fell into their hands.

G2's unbeaten run came to an end later in day three, but the incredible 24 game win streak put them in good stead to finish in the top four. T1 secured their second game of the day, keeping them comfortably in the running.

The final battles

Day four was a mixed bag, but the two teams came up against each other for the second time in a game that lasted just 21 minutes. With a back-and-forward gold lead, the two fought closely until T1 snatched the win, putting them in second place. G2 went into the final day knowing the battle for fourth was on.

Luckily, in their day five match against EG, G2 took home a final win, pushing them up to fourth place and confirming their appearance in the knockout stages of MSI 2022. T1 also performed well, not getting too comfortable and turning the tables on RNG, who had beaten them previously. Although the early game was neck-and-neck, T1 managed to win by a considerable lead.

With RNG picking Evil Geniuses as their first opponent, G2 and T1 will face each other yet again in the knockout stage, which begins on May 27. This best-of-five match will bring the two titans together to see who gets a chance at the Grand Final. Whatever happens, it will definitely be a match you can't miss.