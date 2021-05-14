The Cannondale Scalpel that can push Simon Andreassen onto future glory

In the new year cross-country mountain bike athlete Simon Andreassen switched to a new trade team in Cannondale Factory Racing. Five months into this new partnership, Andreassen debuted his new bike, the Cannondale Scalpel Hi-Mod at the Mercedes-Benz Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup in Albstadt

As he goes into the second round of the World Cup at Nové Město this weekend he'll be hoping for a repeat of his win at the Czech venue in 2020 where he was the victor at the first of the double round races. We take a closer look at the Cannondale Scalpel Hi-Mod the Dane will be racing in the Czech Republic below:

Simon Andreassen riding his Cannondale Scalpel in Albstadt © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Danish detail for Andreassen

This year all the frames for the riders on the Cannondale Factory Racing team have a two-tone black and white colourway with detailing on the rear end of the bike that features the flag of the nation of the rider. Simon Andreassen has of course the Danish flag. He is after all the current Danish National champion for cross-country.

Simon Andreassen's Cannondale Scalpel Hi-Mod © Bartek Woliński

Suspension

Andreassen likes to roll with a full suspension mountain bike if he can on courses. He rides with 120mm of travel behind and at the front.

Paint splatter detailing on the white part of the frame © Bartek Woliński 01 / 04

Cockpit

At the front of the bike, Andreassen uses the ENVE Components M5 handlebar. He rides with a stem of 85mm, which is relatively long compared to other riders. However, Andreassen finds this comfortable for his needs.

Andreassen's handlebars are quite wide in length © Bartek Woliński

Saddle and dropper post

Dropper seatposts have become a fundamental part of any cross-country mountain bike set-up. Andreassen can use a dropper post up to 200 times during a race. He rides with a dropper post of 80mm. A button on the handlebar operates its use. The saddle used by the Dane is a Prologo Scratch M5. Andreassen rides with the tip of the seat pointing down.

Seat and dropper post all stealth camouflaged in black © Bartek Woliński

Brakes and gearing

The brakes on Andreassen's bike are Shimano XTR with 160mm discs. The gears in use are also Shimano XTR with a 12-speed setting. The chainring at the front has 38 teeth with a 51/10 cassette at the rear.

Full Shimano XTR spec on the drivetrain, gears and brakes © Bartek Woliński 01 / 04

Wheels and tyres

The course in Nové Mêsto is probably the most technically difficult. Strong wheels, tyres and the pressure you run are super important. Andreassen's bike is equipped with ENVE 525 wheels and Racing Ralph tyres from Schwalbe.

The Racing Ralph tyre features shoulder studs for good lateral grip © Bartek Woliński