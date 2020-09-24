4 reasons all bike fans need to be excited for October

So the bike season, much like everything else, has been on a bit of a hiatus. But fear not, as October is about to pack as much bike action any fan can handle into 31 days. So what's coming up? Well we'll have live racing and action from the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, Crankworx Innsbruck and the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships all coming to your screens in a blink of an eye. Here's a lowdown on what you've got to get excited about.

Get psyched for all the bike action to come © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

Cross-country showdown in the Czech Republic

You've got to have admiration for the cross-country (XCO) cohort. Their whole season is being squeezed into two back-to-back races in Nové Město . Four races in six days sounds quite the schedule, so this is going to be a test of the elite riders fitness as well as their mental resolve.

Rolling out for another World Cup race in Nové Město © Bartek Wolinski

No one knows quite what to expect from the double round. Add to that the uncertainty about the form the athletes will be in after what has been a disrupted year that only saw racing reconvene in Europe in July. Racing could be very unpredictable, though with so little racing the riders should be in the shape of their lives as they peak for these races. One thing to note is that there is no overall World Cup title in play for the cross-country riders in 2020 but a World Cup win is still as prestigious as ever.

Nové Město Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup – Sept 29 to October 4 Watch live here.

Variety is the spice of life at Crankworx Innsbruck

Slopestyle season recap

There's always something for every type of mountain bike fan at a Crankworx Festival, and the Crankworx Innsbruck edition will be no different. The four days of high-octane multi-discipline mountain bike action means there's never be a dull moment for those watching.

Crankworx events bring together the best mountain bike athletes in the world to compete, have good times and push their limits. The athletes will have to be at top of their game as they take part in mountain bike events that combine speed, skill and style.

Crankworx Innsbruck – October 1-4 Watch live here.

The hunt for the rainbow jersey in Leogang

The World Championships have a kudos like no other mountain bike event © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

In mountain bike racing, the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is considered the big one. The whole aura around the Championships is simply special. You race the event in your national kit rather than a sponsor's jersey. You can't just race the World Championships, you have to get selected by your national federation. Finally you get to wear a special jersey, the rainbow jersey if you win and have the stripes on your riding jersey for the rest of your life.

There's a full programme of racing going on at the Worlds in Leogang with junior, U23 and elite races in cross-country while there's junior and elite racing with the downhillers.

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes-Benz – October 10-11 Watch live here.

That's not all, there's still more to come

Loïc Bruni's winning DH run – Maribor

The mountain bike season finally wraps with a plethora of downhill racing over two stops of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Maribor (Slovenia) and Lousã (Portugal) . There are two races per stop, so you'll be getting double the thrills, spills and fun that downhill racing always brings. As there has been little downhill racing, there will be a lot of general excitement around the new tech, bikes and kit on display.

Maribor Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup – October 16-18 Watch live here.

Lousã Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup – October 30 to November 1 Watch live here,