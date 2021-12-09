Everything you need to know about Red Bull Batalla International Final 2021

Are you ready for another International Final? It’s been 15 years since the first one in Puerto Rico, with eight competitors. Since then, the dream of every freestyler is to be an International Champion. What was once a hobby has become a career for many.

After a year of no live audiences due to the pandemic, the competition returns to its true form: it’ll take place at the historic Viña Del Mar venue Quinta Vergara. Whoever wins, there'll always be an embrace after the last beat because, although competitive in nature, Red Bull Batalla is also a mix of friendship, skill and entertainment.

Watch the final live this Saturday, December 11

Participants

Aczino 🇲🇽 México

Mauricio Hernadez (30). His history is as much his as it is the entire scene’s. He’s the MC who's participated the most in International Finals (beginning in 2014) and he’s also won the most national finals: three in Mexico (2014, 2015, 2017) and one in Colombia (2012). He's best known for his ruthless punchlines and his attitude (as seen in his battle against Bnet in the International semi-final in Argentina in 2018, where he got on a skateboard).

Alfredozki 🇪🇨 Ecuador

Alfredo Mendez (23). The surprise of Red Bull Ecuador 2021, beating Eppico in the final, Mendez was born in Guayaquil and currently lives in the coastal city of Manta. In 2001 he began his rap career and for five years he's been dedicated to freestyle. He's participated in battles such as Pavimento (Ecuador), Plaza del Ingenio (Ecuador) and Dragones del Freestyle (Peru), among others. He’s known for his quick responses and for screaming rhymes in his rivals’ faces.

Basek 🇨🇱 Chile

Francisco Mateluna (34). The local representative of this International Final. He style is aggressive and direct, with hints of pop culture in his flow after years of listening to Wu-Tang Clan. His trajectory is historic – he's a double champion in Chile, with a massive gap between his two championships in 2009 and 2021.

Éxodo Lirical 🇩🇴 Dominicanan Republic

Christopher Berroa (19). This rapper from San Pedro de Macorís will represent his country for the second year in a row. In the International Final 2020 he came fourth, after beating the Spanish champion Bnet and losing against Rapder in the semi-final. His rise has been meteoric – 2020 was the first year he participated in Red Bull Batalla. He became a double champion after beating Metricoh Flowster. He’s known for his impressive flow and delivery of punchlines.

Gazir 🇪🇸 Spain

Gabriel Sánchez (19). He’s the winner of FMS International and competed in the God Level Grand Slam. He impresses with his wordplay and his lyrics with double meanings. His style, marked by cutting responses, has set him apart in competitions. He’s at the top of his game, throwing punchlines that are nothing short of genius.

Hammer 🇺🇾 Uruguay

Marcos Attias (21). Contrary to popular belief, his name doesn't come from the song U Can’t Touch This, but rather from the British magazine Metal Hammer, which he saw in a friend’s house while he was recording a song. He’s well known in his country after making semi-finals three years in a row. In 2019 he was beaten by Frank and in 2020 he got to fourth place after being defeated by Wordplay, who he defeated this year.

Klan 🇦🇷 Argentina

Lucas Santo (27). With a long history in the Argentinean underground, notably in the competitions El Quinto Escalón, Halabalusa and Los Vegas, he’s known as the 'King of the Plazas'. A graffiti artist and MC, he began rapping very young as a way to process difficult experiences, which he often brings up in his battles. He became champion this year after beating Sony, Mecha, Wolf and Jaff.

Marithea 🇨🇴 Colombia

Maribel Gómez (21). At 14-years-old she began making rap tracks and has become one of the most recognisable names on the scene. When she improvises, she takes total control of the battle, responding effortlessly to everything she’s confronted with. Her style is spontaneous and her punchlines are piercing. This year she gained even more respect after battles with Chuty and Aczino in the God Level Grand Slam. She’s the second female MC to classify in an International Final (the first was the Venezuelan MC Kim in 2007).

P8 🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Alejandro Ortiz (23). He won the cypher in Costa Rica 2021 due to his ability to throw personalised punches at his competitors. After beating the double-champion SNK, he became the National Champion. He also came in second during Red Bull Costa Rica 2020 and won the BDM Gold Costa Rica 2018 and La Liga Rapquicia in the 2017 championships.

Rapder 🇲🇽 México

Eder Lozano (26). He’s the reigning champion of Red Bull Batalla, which he won by beating Skone in the 2020 International Final in the Dominican Republic. He’s also double champion of the Mexico National Final (2018 and 2020). His style is rough and direct, throwing clever punches at his competitors. He lives for the battle circuit and after a highly acclaimed battle against the Spanish MC Sara Socas, recovered his standing almost effortlessly.

RC 🇲🇽 México (audience-voted participant)

Abner Cruz (28) is a Mexican freestyler who began in 2009. Since then he’s participated in competitions as well as written battles like Linea 16. This year he made it to the semi-finals at the FMS International, where he was defeated by Gazir. He was beaten in the National Final by Skiper. His style is lyrical, with long phrases and impressive cadence.

Reverse 🇺🇸 USA

Marco Acosta (19). This rapper from West Palm Beach, USA, but originally from Cuba, became champion in Los Angeles after beating OG Frases, El Poeta, Cuban, and finally MC Betho in the final round. He’s only been competing for two years, but with his win in the final he made a name for himself in the scene.

Skiper 🇲🇽 México

Alan Ramírez (27). This freestyler is used to winning. His first National Final was in Mexico 2018, where in the semi-final he was defeated by Lobo Estepario, but in the battle for third place he defeated Yoiker. In 2019 he once again participated in the final, ultimately being defeated by Lobo Estepario. In the semi-final of 2020, he came in third after beating Ari Carrillo. In 2021, in a remarkable display of persistence, he beat RC in the final round and became champion.

Skone 🇪🇸 Spain

José Miguel Manzano (31). He's one of the most charismatic freestylers in the history of the competition. Seeing him battle is a treat, with an expert level of control over his rhymes, he uses theatrics and humour to catch his rivals by surprise. He's also an example of perseverance – he participated in Red Bull Batalla for the first time in 2008 at only 19-years-old after previously only battling in plazas. In 2016 he won the International Championship after beating the Peruvian MC Jota, who was one of the best in the scene.

Stick 🇵🇪 Perú

Stick Rentería (25). The Peruvian MC is fresh from winning his third National Championship. The first was in 2013 (when he was just 17), the second in 2020 and the third this year. He’s the first Peruvian MC to win an International Championship (Supremacía MC 2016). With a knack for rhymes, he’s mentioned that since he was young he’s loved poetry and that his introduction to rap was the DVD ‘El Encuentro’ by Vico C.

The judges © Red Bull Batalla

Judges

Valles-T

Juan Camilo Ballesteros is an MC and freestyler from Colombia, who's a double champion (2016 and 2018) and become an international figure. He came in third at the Red Bull Batalla International Final in 2018 and second in 2019. He also participated in events such as Batalla de los Cholados and Battle of Barrio when he was younger. He has an infectious style and stage presence. In the 2018 International Final he went viral after a battle against Pepe Grillo when he did the robot during one of his rhymes.

Blazzt

Judges are a crucial part of every competition, with deep knowledge of what makes the perfect battle and they take into account the content, stage presence and flow among other things. They come from the world of battles and are highly qualified to determine the winners. Bastián Montero, from Chile, has been the judge of FMS Chile, FMS International 2020 (in Peru), and in God Level and Red Bull events. He began as a competitor and later dedicated himself to being a judge. He’s known as ‘judge of the streets’, as he began in street battles like DEM and Hannover.

Cacha

Eduardo Cachavilano (Argentina) has a deep knowledge of competitions – he began in 2012 participating in plaza events and in 2016 moved onto larger stages like BDM, the final of Quinto Escalón, Red Bull and FMS. He’s considered one of the experts of double-time and is respected for his dedication to the craft.

Fox

Fox (Peru) has been on the scene for nearly 10 years, organising Colectivo Raptonda and Sangre Inca. He was the judge of FMS Peru and Red Bull Batalla Peru and has also participated in events like Pura Calle and Pangea.

Invert

Endika Guiterrez brings a knowledge of the old school. He’s been on the scene for over 20 years in various configurations: B-Boy, skater, freestyler, video director and also judge at FMS Spain and Red Bull Batalla International. In 2014 in Barcelona he became the International Champion of Red Bull after defeating the Chilean Kaiser. The first time he participated was in the Bilbao regional in 2007.

The hosts © Red Bull Batalla

Hosts

Seo2

Cristián Bórquez (45) is a Chilean MC, ex-member of Makiza, and host of Batalla in Chile since 2006. Seo2 understands the ins and outs of battles and lends his expertise to the way he manages the stage.

Queen Mary

Mary Ruiz (41) is an iconic Spanish host on the scene. With charisma for days and a deep capacity to highlight and celebrate amazing rhymes, her debut as host was ins Madrid 2016. She was also host of International Finals (Spain) and 2020 (Dominican Republic). Her trajectory has opened the door for more women to participate.

Cayu

Tomás Guiterrez (25) is one of the most respected hosts on the scene, especially in the underground. He’s participated in events like DEM, God Level, FMS and Red Bull, hence why he understands the nuances of every competition. Known for interacting with the audience as well as the freestylers, he contributes endless energy. He also has the ability to highlight memorable moments and relieve tension. He’s also been a judge and a freestyler.

The commentators © Red Bull Batalla

Commentators and DJ

Arci

María José Arcila (24) is an MC, street dancer and Colombian actress, who was a commentator at Red Bull Batalla Colombia 2020, a host of CDB Legends 2021 and of Nike Battle Force 2018.

MC Rama

Raúl Muñoz (35) is an expert in hip hop culture. He began his caster role in the Chile National Final 2020 and 2021 and is also a radio host as well as host of Combate Freestyle. He debuted as host of God Level 2020.

JBeat (DJ)

Jorge Betancourt (37) is a DJ, beatmaker and producer from Colombia. He’ll be setting the beats for the International Final. He’s also one of the music producers of God Level since 2017 and was the official DJ of Red Bull Colombia 2021 and KO Federación de Freesyle 2020. With over 17 making beats he’s co-founder of the label Link6 Music.

Who will come out on top in Chile? © Red Bull Batalla

Plaza Tournament

The last spot in the International Final will be decided on Thursday, December 9. The 16th participant will be whoever wins the Plaza tournament. It’s held in Viña del Mar, where winners of major Spanish-speaking competitions will battle: Código de Barras (Coloso, Colombia), Club de la Pelea (Gonzo, México), DEM (Jokker, Chile), Frentea (Aldahir, Panamá), Gold Battle, (Hander, Spain), Plaza de Reyes (Jair Wong, Peru), and Perros de Calle (Wolf, Argentina), as well as one participant from the final qualifier.