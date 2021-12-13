Aczino at the double: Mexican rapper makes history at Red Bull Batalla

After an intense title-deciding battle with Skone of Spain, Mexico's Aczino took the Red Bull Batalla crown at La Quinta Vergara in Viña Del Mar, Chile, in front of a 5,000-strong crowd.

In an unforgettable night for Spanish-language freestyle, Aczino became the first double champion of an International Final by defeating Skone, while Gazir rounded off the podium in third.

Ahead of the final round, Rapder and Gazir battled for third place, with the latter taking it and earning an automatic spot into the 2022 International Final.

"Being the first double champion is a dream I’ve had for a while," Aczino revealed with the coveted winner's belt in hand. "It’s one of the most exciting and important moments of my career and my life, and I dedicate it to my family, who couldn’t be here.”

Aczino celebrates his history-making victory © Gary Go

The road to the final

The 2021 edition will be remembered as the one that welcomed back a live audience after two years without one, while it also celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Those battling it out for the belt on the night were: Rapder (International Champion 2020), Skone (second place), Aczino (third place), Hammer (Uruguay), Skiper (Mexico), P8 (Costa Rica), Basek (Chile), Marithea (Colombia), Stick (Perú), Gazir (Spain), Reverse (USA), Alfredozki (Ecuador), Éxodo Lirical (Dominican Republic), Klan (Argentina), RC (México) y Jair Wong (Perú).

In the first round Aczino, Jair Wong, Stick, Rapder, Skone, Reverse, Marithea, and Gazir all advanced to the next round.

In the quarter finals, Aczino defeated Jair Wong with an unstoppable flow. Shortly after, the 2020 champion, Rapder, defeated the Peruvian Stick. Skone confronted Reverse and came out on top to the excitement of the crowd.

The second round contained one of the most anticipated clashes when Gazir, one of the crowd favourites, battled Marithea and after a tie, Gazir emerged the winner.

The semi-finals were emotionally charged, with three champions competing and two Mexicans. It was ultimately Aczino that flew through with rhymes that cut through. It became evident that he’d advance and eventually become the first of the finalists.

The second final saw Skone battle Gazir, who absolutely dominated. Skone demonstrated his best and was received warmly by the crowd before Aczino took the title shortly after.

During the competition it was also announced that the International Final in 2022 would be in Mexico.

Red Bull Batalla started 15 years ago, and since then the movement has spread all over the world. See you all in Mexico at the 2022 International Final, where Aczino will no doubt be seeking a hat-trick of wins on home soil!

