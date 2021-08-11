Mutaz Barshim defies gravity for a living, so you’ve got to get to know him

It became one of the moments of the summer when Qatari athlete Mutaz Barshim went toe-to-toe with his high jump rival Gianmarco Tamberi. Barshim has won everything there is to win and has done so with a smile on his face. But there is much more to this athlete than meets the eye...

Finally, he's allowed himself a brief moment of reflection

Despite having a stacked collection of medals and trophies from his illustrious career, reflecting on his achievements is not something Barshim entertains. Until recently, when his medal collection was finally complete.

He reveals: "Normally I never do this. Once I achieve a goal, or win a trophy or medal, of course I am happy at the time, but then I put it back in the closet and keep moving. If you come to my house you won’t see anything from my career on my walls or around the place, you probably wouldn’t even think I lived there.

"I don’t want the satisfaction of seeing what I have achieved while I am still active. However, recently I thought to myself ‘I need a moment to be grateful here’. I took all my medals, and put them next to my bed, and kept them there all night. I was looking at them and reflecting. If I am allowed to say it, I am proud of myself!"

His high-jump talents were discovered on a basketball court

Barshim had already been high jumping when he snuck off to play a game of basketball. Watched by his coach, who spotted something in Barshim's leaps to the hoop. At the time, he was clearing heights of maybe 2.10m.

“I didn’t know he was there,” he recalls. “I never would have done that as he would be mad. And I see his eyes just change. He came up to me, ‘this is a 2.30m jump right here’.” It was enough to dissuade him from taking up his university degree to focus fully on the high jump.

Mutaz Barshim mid-flight over the high jump © Flo Hagena/Red Bull Content Pool

His belief is he can fly higher than any human in history

Barshim boasts the second-highest jump in history at 2.43m but believes it is possible for him, or even one of his rivals, to break the world record of 2.45m and even stretch it further still.

"Before I retire I would love to be the world record holder. It will require so much dedication and focus. With my coach, we will set out a plan and I will work for it.

"Sometimes we train literally a full year to go 1cm higher. The better you get though, the more difficult it is. Only one person in the universe has jumped higher than me, and that extra couple of cm might require three of four years of hard work and dedication. It is doable, I don’t believe in something being impossible."

Rivals like Gianmarco Tamberi are family first and rivals second

The manner in which he and Tamberi agreed to share the gold medal and celebrated joyously was one of the top moments of the summer, but not everyone grasped the close-knit world of the elite high jumpers.

“My opponents are still my rivals, we push each other and want to beat each other to the top step. But we’re like family,” he insists.

"Deep down, if I focus on my mission, my competitors are just there for extra motivation. My real competition is with the bar."

When he nails a jump, he feels like he’s flying… then crashing

For an athlete who can clear 2.43m, it’s not surprising that he likens his bigger clearances to flight.

He explains: “It is like flying. I feel like time is moving slowly. You almost pause the time for a moment. It’s an amazing feeling. It feels magical. But when you finish competing, you feel like you’ve been run over by a truck. The next morning, you can barely walk.”

He has a passion for art, design and graffiti

When not leaping over enormous high jump heights, the 30-year-old is an incredibly relaxed character who likes to unwind with a variety of different passions.

As he explains: “I love art, I love street graffiti art, I like fashion. I appreciate quality things in life in general. Something that brings me joy is important to me. I like designing a lot; I like decorating a lot. I always end up designing some rooms.

"I would also quite like to take part in a Hollywood movie at some point. I think I could do action comedy!"

Mutaz Barshim at a training session in Qatar © Dan Vojtech/Red Bull Content Pool

If he were a cartoon character, he’d be the Pink Panther

Barshim is meticulous in his training and preparation for a competition, including making time for one of his major hobbies – watching cartoons. “I like to watch these kinds of things to get my mind off and make me calm,” he said. “It’s just to get me in a good mood.”

As for the cartoon character he’d choose to be, he adds: “Probably something chilled like the Pink Panther.”

His sporting idol is Muhammad Ali

Barshim is not necessarily inspired by former athletes from the track and field world, but actually by the world of boxing… namely Muhammad Ali.

He says: “I just like his style. His sport is very tough. He made boxing fun, not just about the sport, but he made it fun. The way he switched on his mentality, that’s something I looked up to.”