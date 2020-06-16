My Greatest Challenge: Jonny Walker

Written by Jonny Walker Published on 16.06.2020

With three races left to go, I was leading the 2018 WESS standings by 185 points. It felt like my year.

Then I had a crash that changed everything.

I was on my second lap of the Red Bull 111 Megawatt in Poland when it happened.

I was going super fast on a blind bit of track – maybe 60 or 70 mph – when I hit something buried in the ground. It stopped me dead and threw me over the handlebars, and me and my bike cartwheeled together for a bit.

I hit the ground hard, and the bike ran over me a few times. I snapped my left wrist – it was an open fracture so the bones were out – and I broke my right hand and dislocated my left shoulder. I also cut my chest and neck open.

I didn’t knock myself out, though. I remember thinking, ‘What the hell just happened.’ I had no idea, but was in shitloads of pain. I went to get up and pushed myself off the ground with my hand and my wrist just folded like a welly.

Red Bull 111 Megawatt, Kleszczów, Poland, September 8 2018 POV footage of me on my qualifying run for Red Bull 111 Megawatt 2018. © redbull

I had a look and I saw the bone and was like, ‘Oh shit’. There was no blood from my wrist, which was strange. Like, it was a full inch where the bone was coming out but there was no blood. I don’t know why. I was in even more pain because I was winded, and when you can’t get the air in you feel like you’re gonna die.

I was lucky because people saw it happen, and they ran over to see if I was alright shouting, "We need a medic, quick!" When the paramedics got there they tried to take my gloves off, and drag my shirt off over my head, but my shoulder was out of place so it really hurt and they couldn’t. They took me to an ambulance but it was an off road ambulance with bucket seats so I couldn’t even get in. They lay me down in the boot, on my back, and it was so painful because the drive to the main ambulance was all off road. They had no painkillers, no gas, so it felt like one of the longest journeys of my life.

I got in the next ambulance and the paramedic, some Polish dude, was like ‘ah Jonny, I’m a big fan’ and was trying to take pictures of me and stuff. He was really helpful actually and he gave me a shot of something, and as soon as it went in I felt it run through my body and I went cold from top to bottom. Once I’d had the painkillers I was letting him have pictures, I wasn’t too bothered then.

The race was in a huge quarry, and when we got to the hospital they said they have a lot of incidents there, so the doctor was quite used to dealing with injuries like mine. We were in the waiting room for two or three hours while I had scans on my hands, wrist and chest, and I had a really fat neck which was maybe to do with the whiplash.

The way my shoulder was sticking out it looked like I’d broken my collarbone, but after about two hours they came in and were like, "Oh your shoulder’s just dislocated, we’ll pop it back in." I had no painkillers at the hospital and the guy literally said, "This might hurt a little bit," and he lifted my arm and popped my shoulder back in. That was actually a massive relief because my shoulder was obviously down like two inches from normal. When they popped that back in it felt so much better.

Sitting in that hospital with my girlfriend, with no painkillers, in agony, all I could think was ‘Shit, the Championship!’ I had a biggish points lead so all I wanted was to get ready for the next race, which was at Hawkestone Park in England on September 22. I thought my injuries weren’t as bad as they turned out to be.

After about three hours in hospital, at about 8pm, they gave me some painkillers and took me to theatre to operate on my hand and wrist. They put metal plates inside my wrist and a metal rod on the outside so I couldn’t move my wrist at all. We didn’t have a common language so I didn’t know what was going on.

While we’d been waiting a friend had told me about a doctor in Barcelona who everyone seems to go to. Also Darren, a physio for Red Bull in the UK, had said, ‘You need a specialist to sort this out’.

So while I was in theatre my girlfriend, Jess, sent the doctor in Barcelona all my scans. As soon as she sent the scans to this doctor, who works with a lot of motorcyclists, he was like, ‘You need to get back as soon as you can to get sorted out.’ So I got booked in with him.

The Polish hospital checked me over in the morning and the doctor was happy and said I could leave. They knew about the operation in Barcelona and told me I needed to wait for a few days before I took a flight because of the swelling when you fly.

But we just went straight to the airport and booked a flight. At the check-in desk they asked me when I’d had the operation and I said it was a few days ago.

The flight was delayed so I was in the airport for ages with no painkillers. I hadn’t eaten anything since the crash, because I wasn’t allowed to eat before the operation, so we were trying to get food. When I crashed I was two hours into a two-and-a-half-hour race so I’d used a lot of energy, and I was so hungry. So we went to McDonald’s and it was probably the best meal I’ve ever had in my life. There wasn’t much on that menu I didn’t eat, but I couldn’t use my hands so my girlfriend fed it all to me. I was trying to get as much food in as possible and at this point I was still trying to heal myself as fast as possible to get back for the final two races of the Championship.

Then we got on the plane. I’ve never been in as much pain as I was on that flight. The doctor had put a cast on. It was tight and my arm was swelling up with the altitude – the whole journey was so painful. I was having hot sweats and I couldn’t get cool and I was trying to hold it above my head so there wasn’t blood pumping into it, but I just couldn’t. It was like someone was squeezing it so hard. The other passengers looked after me, and people were bringing me ice. They felt sorry for me I think.

Poland, September 9 2018 My wrist after the accident – it was an open fracture where the bone comes out. Everything was in bits so the surgeon had to piece it all back together. © Jonny Walker

When we got to Barcelona we stopped in a hotel that night. At about 8am the next day we went straight to the hospital where the other doc was. I had to stay there for 48 hours before the operation to make sure I had no infections. It was a private hospital so I got well looked after, and they gave me lots of painkillers.

Luckily I had no infections. The doctor took off the outside plate, and put what looked like a bottle opener that you get in a Christmas cracker inside my wrist to hold the bones together. And he only put a half cast on, not a full cast, so it didn’t hurt as much.

That doctor is a specialist from the shoulder down. He was impressed with the operation I’d had in Poland, but if I hadn’t gone to Barcelona I wouldn’t have had any movement in my wrist now, or ever.

I was in hospital for five days. I was happy to be in a good hospital and I was super high on the painkillers every day. My girlfriend was filming me and I was proper out of it and all I was saying was, “I want a McDonald’s,” or something like that.

After five days they said, "Right you can go home now." We decided to stay in Girona, just outside Barcelona, and as we were driving back to our house the pain just hit me. It was ridiculous, and for the next three weeks it was ridiculous. I had painkillers but they weren’t working like the ones in hospital.

Two days later I started physio because I needed to get my wrist moving as soon as possible. I was having to take a lot of painkillers for that. I did three hours in the morning and afternoon every day for six weeks. I was having massages and using machines that get the swelling down and break down the scar tissue, just to try and get it moving again.

At first I thought I’d be riding within six weeks... but that was ambitious. It took so long. I lost so much muscle off my one arm.

The next Championship race was in England. I flew back and wanted to wear a brace or something to make it work, but I couldn’t get the glove on my hand. I’d told my doctor in Barcelona that I was gonna try and make that race and he was like, “It’s never gonna happen.” I just thought I'd take it easy – I didn’t want to give up. So we made the brace using a metal rod, but we couldn’t get it to stop my wrist moving. It just wasn’t going to work.

When I didn’t make that race I knew the WESS was gone. That was the worst moment of my career. It was shit and horrible. It’s hard to explain. You work so hard for something and it just gets taken away from you. And the worst thing was it wasn’t something I did wrong, it was just a freak accident and it wasn’t really my fault. That’s what pissed me off the most. And then seeing someone else win it - Billy Bolt - did my head in.

Then I thought I would try and get ready for the Indoor Championships, in December.

In November, two weeks before the first round, I tried to get back on a bike and realised that that wasn’t happening. I still had a lot of pain and I couldn’t do jumps or anything like that.

In December I rode for about 10 minutes on a local track in Spain. It still wasn’t good. Pretty soon, the goal shifted to being fit for the start of WESS 2019. The first race was the Extreme XL Lagares, in Portugal, on May 10.

On January 29, I started riding properly. That’s when my wrist began to feel better; I was getting the strength back and I could do jumps.

I was still doing physio every day and trying to build strength. It was still just taking so long, though. My girlfriend was dropping me off at physio and I was coming home the angriest man ever. I was going every day just to get murdered on my wrist, and it was horrible. It was too much. Before the crash I would ride every day and race every other weekend, but my life became going to the physio every day to get brutally murdered. To get movement back into my fingers was an absolute mission.

I decided then that the recovery was going to take as long as it was going to take. So I gave up getting back for any sort of championship, and I just wanted to get it right.

My first proper race back after the crash was on May 8, 2019, by which time I was pretty much back to normal but would struggle with one or two things. The plates in my wrist were restricting me. I would get sharp pains as if something was caught, and every time I hit this one point in my wrist it really hurt. All through 2019 I struggled because of the pain, and if it was cold at a race I was kind of screwed.

The May 8 race was a two-day race and I won the first day, a sprint race. On day two it was a six-hour race – I really struggled with the distance and I ended up fifth or sixth.

I actually won the 2019 British Extreme Enduro Championship (BEEC). I’ve won the BEEC a few times, but to win it in 2019 was amazing because I’d been through so much. That was the first major high since the crash. The guy that won the WESS when I had my crash - Billy Bolt - was racing the BEEC as well so it was good to get back and beat him.

But I struggled at the WESS because of the length of the races; some of them are eight hours long, and one of them is eight hours a day for five days. My wrist was hurting and swelling up and I had to put ice on it. My grip strength would go and my hand would come off the handlebar and I would shit myself because all I could think was, ‘don’t bend the plate, don’t bend the plate,’ because the doctors kept saying that if I crashed and bent the plates I’d be screwed.

I had the plates removed in December 2019 and that gave me a lot more strength back. At this point I was struggling through the Indoor Championship, which started on December 9. I flew out to Barcelona to have them out on December 10. I wanted the same doc to do it because I’d heard horror stories about people not having the right screwdriver and stuff like that.

After two or three weeks off, I went to the next round on January 6 2020 in Germany, totally unprepared because I’d only ridden once or twice before it, and finished third. My wrist just felt so much better. Then towards the end of the Championship I won quite a few races and finished third overall.

This was the best I’d been since the crash. Strangely, lockdown has helped me because it’s given me time to get strength back in my arms. I’m riding as much as possible and in the gym constantly.

Drebach, Germany, November 2 2019 Me on my way to a sixth-placed finish at Getzenrodeo, the eighth and final stop of the 2019 WESS calendar. I came third in the series overall – it felt great to get a full season under my belt. © Future7Media / Red Bull Content Pool

This is the strongest I’ve been since 2015 – and that year I won every race apart from one.