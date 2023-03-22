Yes! I did plenty of those kinds of events but soon realised I was better, and my results were better when the waves were bigger. It’s hard to get a full season of good waves, and if you’re big and tall, it gets pretty hard, and I’d get frustrated losing to guys I knew couldn’t handle waves over six-foot. I’d get so mad whenever I lost I was ready to give it away, but my Dad wouldn’t let me, and I kept at it, and then I started working with Carlos Burle, and it was a turning point. He took me under his wing, pointed me in the direction of big waves, and opened up a whole new world for me. He’s pretty much family for me these days, and when we teamed up, it made a huge difference to my performance. On the tour, the guys have teams around them, and you can see when they feel supported and comfortable, and that’s what we’re trying to bring to big wave surfing. When I turn up somewhere now, I want to have a local team with me, or my crew around me, and work together that way. It’s the best way to keep improving.