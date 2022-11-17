Surfing
My Last Two Winters explores the mind of big wave surfer Natxo González
Big wave surfing doesn’t just take talent and courage; it requires dedication, persistence and hard work. Join Basqueman Naxto González as he pushes his limits in pursuit of his goals.
It's rare that you find a surfer with as diverse a skillset as Natxo González. There are high performance rippers, there are chargers and then there's Natxo, who has beaten his own path from the start.
Not happy to just be one of the world’s best big wave surfers, the Spaniard stars at point breaks and beach breaks across the seven seas, or so it seems from the outside. Press play above to get up close to Natxo and read on to find out even more about him.
In My Last Two Winters, Red Bull Surfing’s latest big wave series, we take a look inside the minds of some of big wave surfing’s leaders, and in this first edit that means exploring all things Natxo. If there’s a XXL swell on the charts you can guarantee that no matter where Natxo is in the world he’s plotting a way to cross paths with it, no matter the coastline it's hitting.
From ruling the day of the year at a pumping Mundaka at home in Spain, to jumping continents and tackling shivering African slabs in Morocco, the question still stands: if a big wave stands tall and Natxo isn't there to tackle it, did it even break?
After taking care of business on the Basque coast and in Northern Africa, things go a little awry for Natxo in Mexico and in the face of his own mortality he finds himself running the full gamut of emotions. His passion can never be questioned, but the best big wave surfers are also the athletes who know their limits best, and know when to walk away from a situation they're not feeling comfortable with. As counter-intuitive as it seems, it takes more courage to let a situation pass than it does to blindly commit to something that doesn't seem quite right
Continuing on his globe-trotting ways Natxo wraps things up back in his beloved Europe, at Portugal's most famous contribution to the ocean since Vasco De Gama, the thunderous waves of Praia do Norte in Nazaré.
Again, things don't go quite to plan and again Natxo must make a brave call and put his health before his dreams. It hurts, but Natxo takes strange solace from the fact his tow-partner, three-time Big Wave World Champion Grant 'Twiggy' Baker, says he'll only "get crazier as he gets older".
My Last Two Winters is not always comfortable viewing but it’s raw and it’s real and that’s what matters most. For all the bravado of the big wave scene, Natxo will always weigh up the risks and make calculated decisions on his immediate future, with an eye on the bigger picture and his long-term goals. Press play at the top of this story to meet Natxo now, you’re gonna love him as much as you respect him. Enjoy the show, and stay tuned for our next two instalments coming very soon.