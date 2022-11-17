Not happy to just be one of the world’s best big wave surfers, the Spaniard stars at point breaks and beach breaks across the seven seas, or so it seems from the outside. Press play above to get up close to Natxo and read on to find out even more about him.

, we take a look inside the minds of some of big wave surfing’s leaders, and in this first edit that means exploring all things Natxo. If there’s a XXL swell on the charts you can guarantee that no matter where Natxo is in the world he’s plotting a way to cross paths with it, no matter the coastline it's hitting.

From ruling the day of the year at a pumping Mundaka at home in Spain, to jumping continents and tackling shivering African slabs in Morocco, the question still stands: if a big wave stands tall and Natxo isn't there to tackle it, did it even break?

