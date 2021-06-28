Nothing stops Myriam Nicole, the downhiller who always gets back up

At 31 years old Myriam Nicole is as hungry as ever to win downhill races. Having been in the sport for 12 years, you'd forgive her for taking it easy, but she's far from that mindsight.

The Frenchwoman has had many ups and downs in her career, the ups becoming a World Champion in 2019, as well as having five Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup wins to her name. The downs have mostly been due to a collection of injuries that would have made lesser riders walk away from the sport. Nicole is still committed to putting her body on the line to achieve more success, however.

Her brothers

Like many a pro cyclist, Nicole's introduction to bikes came through a bike-mad family. Her three older brothers were getting into mountain biking and, not being want to left out of the fun, a four-year-old Nicole wanted to be included in this new activity.

"In Montpellier, we lived in the same street as a bike shop, where mountain bike training was also available," she says. "My older brothers registered there and did their first competitions through the shop, and I attended those competitions."

During one of these competitions with her brothers, Nicole decided she wanted some of the action herself. Removing her training wheels, she got her balance on the bike and within a few weeks was racing like her brothers.

In France, there's a category of mountain bike sport called TRJV (Regional Trophy of Young Mountain Bikers). Races are organised so that you're able to ride downhill, cross-country and trials on the same mountain bike. This allows young riders to experience different disciplines and see what they like doing without having to buy different bikes for each.

"Whether it was cross-country, downhill or trials, every discipline had something that I liked," shes recalls.

I loved the fun and adrenaline that downhil provided Myriam Nicole

Up to the age of 14, Nicole continued racing both downhill and cross-country, but then she had to opt for one over the other if she wanted to continue racing in the next age category. She chose downhill: "Since my brothers continued to ride downhill, I chose to focus on that. I liked the fun and adrenaline downhill gave me and cross-country was a little too physical for me."

Getting noticed

Nicole showed some promise in age-category racing, but like any good kid studying at school had to remain her main focus: "I've always focused on my studies, considering a professional career as a downhill mountain biker only came little by little."

A teenage Nicole was spotted riding in downhill races by Sébastien Chovet, manager of the Ayton Giant Les 2 Alpes, a major French mountain biking team at the time, and was asked to join the team.

Nicole accepted, though it would mean that things were about to get a bit more serious, and she'd have to leave the familiarity of travelling and riding with her brothers. With Ayton Giant Les 2 Alpes, Nicole learned a lot and refined her technique and skills.

"Sébastien Chovet provided us with a trainer with whom I made my first training plans, whether it was road cycling, swimming or even muscle building. Only then did I realise that having a career as a pro rider could work," she says.

Slowly, but surely

There were still challenges for a young Nicole to overcome.

"Downhill is a very difficult sport, because you're not really supervised out of racing or training camps. You're often left to fend for yourself and be independent when it comes to training and the discipline of all that," Nicole explains. "When I was doing my schooling, I tried to train before and after classes, which was sometimes difficult to manage."

The mental challenges of being a rider with much promise at that age were undoubtedly tough.

Nicole started to pick up good results as she developed, landing podiums at national races in the junior category. A third place while riding in the French jersey at the 2007 Junior World Championships in Fort William, Scotland marked progression on the international stage. A year later at the Worlds in Val di Sole she went one better, getting second place.

Stepping up to Elite

The real rise took place in 2009, when Nicole started achieving consistently good results in the Elite category. In the six World Cup races she competed that season, she was in the top 10 for five for them. A second place at Fort William was a highlight.

"I found a boost of motivation, because I wanted to be as successful as possible when I passed into this group of established riders," she recalls.

In 2010, she captured the European downhill crown and in 2011 came a special moment when she won the French Nationals race in Méribel. Success continued and a first World Cup win came her way at Val di Sole in August 2011. That win marked Nicole out as one of the most promising young riders to have emerged in the women's downhill circuit since Rachel Atherton .

Always have a plan B

Despite the early success, Nicole also wanted to make sure she could have a career outside mountain biking should she leave the sport. In 2013, she resumed the physiotherapy studies that she'd begun some years before while continuing as a professional athlete.

"It was important for me to keep an academic side to my life and always have a plan B," she says. "There were still very few people make a living from being a professional mountain bike athlete at the time."

Studying and training while travelling for the World Cup was difficult to manage at times, Nicole admits. However, she finally got her physiotherapy diploma in 2017: “I got up at 6.30am every morning to train and then go to school or hospital to practise as a physiotherapist. It doesn't matter whether you're a top athlete, you have to do the work at the times you are given."

A period without success, but for a reason

After her World Cup win in Val di Sole in 2011, Nicole didn't get another World Cup win until 2017 in Vallnord, Andorra. Niggling injuries played a part, but between those years Nicole was studying hard for that physiotherapy diploma. Like buses, another World Cup win, her third, came in Switzerland the week after Vallnord.

Nicole puts those 2017 wins down to being healthy and her studying workload being lighter. She finished the season as the overall World Cup champion.

Myriam Nicole puts injury behind her

Injuries and coming back stronger

Injuries are part of the sport of downhill. It's almost inevitable that riders will crash sometime on a course while racing or training and when they get injured, it tends to a biggie. Nicole has had fair share of big and niggling injuries, which have stopped her building any head of steam in terms of dominating the women's category.

In 2018, she'd won the first World Cup race in Lošinj in Croatia, followed up with second places in the next two races, but a back injury suffered at Val di Sole then stopped in her progress that season. A really serious injury followed in 2019 before the season even started, when Nicole badly broke her ankle and foot, but remarkably, having not raced the whole 2019 season, Nicole returned to win the World Championship for the first time. In last year's disrupted season, she managed to add a fifth World Cup win to her record in Lousã, Portugal.

Nicole continues to put the hard work in to get results. The off-season saw her up her fitness programme and she's also motivated to race against a women's field that's as competitive as it has been in the past decade.